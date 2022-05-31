Teleportation works for the first time between distant qubits

informatics

As the qubits do not have any kind of physical interconnection, they form the beginnings of an inherently secure quantum network.

quantum internet

After demonstrating that quantum teleportation can be practical, safe and reliable and using it to create the first quantum network with more than two nodes, researchers at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands took the missing step to demonstrate the seed from which the quantum internet can grow.

Sophie Hermans and her colleagues first used quantum teleportation to transfer information between qubits far apart, making the thing look even more like Star Trek’s means of transport – no, we probably won’t get there as a result of these research, because only teleported information, not matter.

In fact, the quantum teleportation protocol owes its name to the similarities with teleportation in science fiction movies: The quantum bit disappears on the sender side and appears on the receiver side.

As the information, therefore, does not need to travel through space in between, there is no chance that it will be lost or intercepted, making this a crucial technique to ensure true quantum encryption for networks of the future – a quantum network will not necessarily be faster than than current optical networks, but it will be inherently secure.

Several teams have already demonstrated this teleportation using various types of qubits. However, in all cases, the qubits were somehow adjacent or interconnected.

Now, the phenomenon worked between distant qubits, with no direct connection between them.

Information is teleported between distant qubits with no direct connection.

quantum teleportation

To be able to teleport information between quantum bits, a few ingredients are needed: A quantum entanglement link between the sender and receiver, a reliable method for reading the qubits, and the ability to temporarily store the qubit values.

To be able to do this for the first time between non-adjacent qubits – in other words, in a lattice – the team used three separate qubits built inside diamonds, which are able to retain data for longer periods.

Teleportation consists of three steps (the three qubits were named Alice, Bob and Charlie). First, the “teleporter” must be prepared, which means that an entangled state must be created between Alice and Charlie – Alice and Charlie have no direct physical connection, but both are directly connected to Bob.

Once entangled with Alice, Bob then stores his data and then creates an entangled state with Charlie. What “magic” works for: By performing a special measurement on his processor, Bob, so to speak, “sends” his state. Results: Alice and Charlie are now intertwined and the teleporter is ready to use!

The second step is to create the message – the quantum bit – to be teleported, which is done on Charlie. This could, for example, be ‘1’ or ‘0’ or several other intermediate quantum values ​​- to show that teleportation works generically, the researchers repeated the entire experiment for various quantum bit values.

The final step is the actual teleportation from Charlie to Alice. To do this, Charlie performs a joint measurement with the message on his quantum processor and its half of the entangled state (Alice has the other half). What then happens is something that is only possible in the quantum world: As a result of this measurement, the information disappears from Charlie’s side and immediately appears from Alice’s side.

The diamond qubits are inside the black cylinder, cooled to -270°C to reduce environmental noise.

Teleported data is encrypted

It sounds a bit complicated, but the thing isn’t over yet: In fact, the quantum bit was encrypted in the transfer, with the key to that encryption being determined by the result of Charlie’s measurement.

Then Charlie sends the measurement result to Alice, after which Alice performs the relevant quantum operation to decrypt the quantum bit. For example, via a “bit flip”: 0 becomes 1 and 1 becomes 0.

After Alice has performed the correct operation, the quantum information is suitable for later use. The teleport was successful!

The team now intends to focus on reversing steps one and two of the teleportation protocol, which means first creating (or receiving) the quantum bit to be teleported and then preparing the teleporter to perform the teleportation.

Reversing the order is particularly challenging, as the quantum information to be teleported must be stored while the entanglement is being created. However, this has a significant advantage: Teleportation can be performed completely “on demand” (“Two to go up, Scotty”).

This is relevant, for example, if the quantum information contains the result of a difficult calculation or if the teleportation needs to be done several times. In the long run, this type of teleportation will therefore serve as the backbone of the quantum internet.

