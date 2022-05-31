Testing against Covid-19 increases and residents of Porto Alegre complain of delay

The city of Porto Alegre offers testing against Covid-19 in four centers, plus 132 health units. Although the number seems high, there are residents who complain about the lack of control in certain places and have doubts about the criteria that designate a patient infected with the coronavirus. Financial analyst Henrique Acosta, 29, a resident of the Historic Center, reports that he went to one of these testing centers, the Health Unit of Sadness, last Thursday, accompanied by his girlfriend, the architect Carolina Chassot, 26, who was with suspected Covid-19.

“We got there around 10:30 am, and we hadn’t been seen at 3:30 pm. There was a line, and it was very slow. Then we were warned that there would be no prospect that we would be served in the next hour, only those who were already waiting inside the testing center, since the tests were ending”, said Acosta. The couple ended up withdrawing from the service, and the girlfriend contacted her boss at work. “She took the test on the private network and the company offered to reimburse the costs”, says the man. In the end, her test came back negative.

Diarist Cristiane de Assis Barboza had a similar experience, also last Thursday, at the Farrapos Health Unit, which does not have a testing center. She says that she arrived at the place at 9:30 am, and was quickly attended to. She had symptoms of the disease, but was not tested, not even seen by a doctor, only by the Covid team. “They already say it’s positive and put the person at home”, she criticizes. She was also informed that she should go to a hospital in case the situation worsens.

See too

Sought, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) claims to guide users to seek one of the four centers to perform the rapid antigen test, which have greater service capacity. In addition to the Tristeza Health Unit, they are at the São Carlos, Assis Brasil units and also at the Álvaro Difini Family Clinic. Tests are also available on over a hundred units. “The teams evaluate the volume of users and the service capacity, and depending on it, they distribute forms to organize the service”, said the SMS press office.

However, these sheets are not available in all health facilities, but according to the volume of patients waiting and the capacity of patients who can be treated on site. Regarding the case reported by Cristiane, SMS says that anyone who has made contact with a positive case of Covid-19 is also considered to have the disease, by clinical-epidemiological criteria, and there is no indication for testing. If the patient does not have symptoms and still wants to take the test, the orientation is to perform it in the private network, since there is no authorization in the SUS.

Finally, according to the SMS, if the person has had contact with a positive case and has symptoms, he/she will undergo an evaluation at the health unit and receive a certificate of removal. Residents’ concern occurs at the same time as there is a general trend towards an increase in testing. More recent data from the Porto Alegre City Hall show that there were about 6,000 tests between the 15th and 21st of May, the same number between the end of April and the first week of the current month. There was a peak of 10,000 tests in the week between May 8 and 14. Between March and mid-April, there were around 5,000 tests weekly.





Data from the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Networks (Abrafarma) show that more than 87,500 tests were carried out in May, until the last day 22, for the detection of Covid-19 in the private network of Rio Grande do Sul. The number is already higher than the previous months of March and April, but far from February (230.6 thousand) and January (476.4 thousand). The test positivity rate is 30.7%, also higher than the previous two months. Among the pharmacy chains consulted, Panvel and São João also reported an increase in demand for testing, but did not report numbers.