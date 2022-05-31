This trick helps you to hide your name on WhatsApp; see how

By default, the messenger does not allow you to leave blank the field for entering the user’s name. But, there is a simple trick that makes it possible to hide the name.

O Whatsapp, by default, does not allow to leave blank the field destined to put the user name. However, there is a trick to hide the name in the messenger, which is to add a blank character.

In this procedure, a character is used special unicodeand is aimed at users who want to omit the name in the app to friends and strangers.

Next, check out the step-by-step guide to hide your WhatsApp name on Android and iOS devices.

How to Hide My Name on WhatsApp (Android and iOS)

First, open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device;

Then go to the app’s settings. On Android, tap on the three dots icon located in the upper right corner and then on “Settings”. On iOS, the option is located in the menu at the bottom of the screen;

In the app’s “Settings”, go to the card that has your name, as well as your profile picture;

Then tap on your name and delete everything. Now, copy the Unicode character “⠀”, without the quotes, and paste it in the place where your name was written;

After that, tap “OK, to finish the procedure;

Your name will be hidden from all your contacts and unknown people.

Why hide my name on WhatsApp?

Looking for privacy and security When using WhatsApp, some users prefer to hide their name in the messenger, especially for unknown people who are not in their contact list.

The application itself already offers several resources in this sense, such as two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption. In the settings, WhatsApp also gives you the option to disable the last seen and read receipt.

But, in case you want to increase your privacy even more, the messenger still offers the option to remove the profile picture or hide the message. To do this, simply access “Settings”, then “Account” and finally “Privacy”.