Three oral chemotherapy options now have mandatory coverage by health plans

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) has included three oral chemotherapy options in its List of Health Procedures and Events: Lonsurf®, indicated for cases of colorectal and metastatic gastric cancer; brigatinib, for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) positive for anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK); and venetoclax, combined with obinutuzumab, for adult patients with first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) treatment.

In the same decision, the ANS approved the incorporation of the substance risankizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis.

New inclusions from ANS

According to experts, these new inclusions bring great benefits in terms of survival to patients with health insurance, being essential for oncologists to do the best in the literature, in terms of standard of care.

“After an extensive technical debate, these approvals allow medical prescription for patients with health insurance who have neoplasms (colorectal and gastric) in the metastatic scenario, expanding the range of therapeutic alternatives. This is an important step for medical practice in supplementary health care, as it updates the ANS list with new drugs of obvious benefit and avoids the length and wear of legal proceedings between clients and health operators, leading to agility in the care and assistance to those who need it most”, said oncologist Marcos Saramago, graduated from the University of Porto, in Portugal, in an interview with the PEBMED Portal.

Lonsurf® (Trifluridine + Tipiracil Hydrochloride)

Saramago also highlighted the importance of using new drugs, noting that the five-year survival rate for patients with metastatic gastric cancer in the United States is 6%, and that 36% of people are diagnosed at a late stage.

In colon cancer, the five-year survival rate is 14% in the case of distant metastasis, which shows the difficulties in coping with these pathologies.

“Lonsurf® (trade name of trifluridine + tipiracil hydrochloride) is used in therapeutic failures to classic drugs, already used in cancers of the gastrointestinal tract, and may be an alternative in patients who have undergone many lines of treatment’, commented the oncologist.

Its main side effects are asthenia and leukopenia, which can lead to infections and should be monitored with frequent blood tests.

Alunbrig® (brigatinib)

Lung cancer has evolved profoundly in the identification of mutations that guide the development of cancer and its metastases, the so-called driver mutations, as Saramago better explains: “These mutations typically occur in young women and characteristically these tumors metastasize more to lymph nodes, mediastinal and tumors brain, which conferred a reserved prognosis, which tends to change with the use of ALK blockade. Through molecular targeted therapy, we can identify important drivers of lung cancer, especially in non-smoking patients. Treatment with targeted therapy in these patients allows for a good quality of life, increasing chemotherapy-free time and considerably increasing their survival.”

Alunbrig®, the commercial name of brigatinib, is a potent tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), which has liver and skin toxicity as side effects that must be monitored.

Venetoclax, combined with obinutuzumab

In the case of venetoclax, combined with obinutuzumab, the placement of a drug in the first line of treatment occurs when it has already brought evident benefits in later lines, which shows that this is a great step in the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The main side effects are diarrhea, nausea, constipation, fatigue and skin rashes.

cancer today

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), the estimate is that in each year of the triennium 2020-2022, Brazil will have around 41 thousand new cases of colorectal cancer, 21 thousand cases of gastric cancer and 30 thousand of cancer. lung disease, in addition to 11,000 new cases of leukemia, of which chronic lymphocytic leukemia will account for about a quarter. In total, Inca estimates the appearance of 650,000 new cases of cancer in the country each year of the triennium.

INCA, linked to the Ministry of Health, estimates that, in 2030, the expense of the Unified Health System (SUS) with patients who will develop this type of cancer, due to exposure to avoidable risk factors, will be 88% higher than than the amount spent in 2018, which reached R$545 million.

*This article was reviewed by the PEBMED medical team

