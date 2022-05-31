Two men diagnosed with ‘black urine disease’ after eating contaminated fish in Ceará | Ceará

Two men were diagnosed with Haff Syndrome, known as black urine disease, after consuming fish in a beach shack in Paracuru, on the coast of Ceará. In one of them, the disease evolved more seriously, and the man is hospitalized in a private hospital in Fortaleza, where he received the diagnosis.

Sales supervisor Marcello Russo Holanda says that he and his friend were on a business trip when they stopped at a beach shack in Paracuru and consumed a fish. Shortly thereafter, the two began to develop symptoms of the disease. Marcello’s friend, who received the same diagnosis, does the treatment at home.

“I ate a fish in a beach tent and I was contaminated with the fish enzyme, which was contaminated, a disease known as ‘black urine’. My friend who was with me also went through the same situation, so there are two people who were contaminated by the enzyme from the Arabian fish”, says Marcello. He recorded a video talking about the case of the hospital where he is hospitalized.

Marcello has been hospitalized since last Thursday (26). In him, the black urine disease manifested itself worse because he had a kidney problem.

The Ceará State Health Department (Sesa), however, reported that it has not yet been notified about the cases and that, this year, no case of “urine disease” has been officially confirmed.

The main suspicion is that Haff syndrome is related to a toxin that can appear in some fish, such as tambaqui, whiting and arabaiana or crustaceans (lobster, crayfish, shrimp), if they are not properly packaged.

Signs can appear between 2 hours and 24 hours after eating contaminated fish and can disappear within 72 hours.

It is not possible to look at a fish and know that it is contaminated, as the toxin has no smell, color and does not change the appearance of the fish. Therefore, it is important for consumers to find out if the purchased fish has been well preserved.

Patients should seek care

The health manager, Álvaro Madeira, says that people who consume fish and start to feel some symptoms of the disease, look for a hospital unit immediately.

“It occurs with the consumption of fish or crustaceans that have the toxin present there that was not inactivated by the preparation. This toxin will penetrate the organism and it will lead to a series of organic processes, among them, the most evident alteration of a muscle injury […] a doctor should be sought in case of symptoms”, advises Madeira.

Here are some tips before buying or consuming fish

choose the fish (fresh, chilled or frozen) at the end of the purchase so as not to leave it in the cart, exposed to the heat;

when leaving the place of purchase, avoid carrying it for a long time, especially in the trunk of the car;

if there is ice inside the package, it may be an indication of thawing and refreezing of the product, indicating problems in conservation;

do not refreeze fish that has already been thawed;

do not thaw fish at room temperature.