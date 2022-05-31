UNA-SUS/UFMA opens enrollment for a course on epileptic seizures and epilepsy

The care of people diagnosed with epilepsy is common in Primary Health Care (PHC). For this reason, professionals working in this line of care must know the definitions, classifications and correct management for these cases, being essential to differentiate, for example, epilepsy from epileptic seizures for better assistance to the user.

In order to contribute to the quality of care and workflow, UNA-SUS/UFMA launched the free online course Caution in epileptic seizures and epilepsy.

Fruit of the partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Federal University of Maranhão, through the Directorate of Technologies in Education (DTED/UFMA), Open University of SUS (UNA-SUS/UFMA) and the SAITE Group (CNPq/UFMA), The training is aimed at health professionals and managers who work in Primary Health Care, but it is also free for technicians and undergraduates, as well as others interested in the subject.

Enrollments can be made until October 31, 2022 through the link. The start is immediate.

In the course, the student will have access to resources for assessing the risks and vulnerabilities related to spontaneous demands in PHC, as well as guidelines for organizing the work process of the care teams, in addition to reviewing the management of epileptic seizures and epilepsy in Primary Health Care. Health.

With a workload of 30 hours, the offer features the following contents: Risk and vulnerability assessment; General classification of cases of spontaneous demand in Primary Health Care (PHC); Organization of the work process of PHC teams; Definition and classification of epileptic seizures; Causes and Diagnoses of epileptic seizures; Treatment of epileptic seizures and epilepsy; Flow of care with risk/vulnerability classification in cases of epileptic seizures and epilepsy.

During the learning journey, the student will have access to various educational supports and assessment strategies, such as: e-book, infographic, PDF material, podcast and questionnaire. Developed in an innovative virtual environment with accessibility features (such as audio description and translation into Libras), the offer also has a version for mobile devices.