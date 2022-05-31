understand symptoms and treatment of the disease

In May 2022, the world faces the largest outbreak of monkeypox outside Africa in history. The virus has existed for over 50 years on the African continent, but it was only identified in 2003 in other regions. In just two weeks, the current crisis has already surpassed the worst episode recorded so far by 10 times.

O Power 360 prepared a report to explain the disease. Read this text to understand monkeypox symptoms, treatments, prevention, history and guidelines.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted from animals to humans. The first human case was recorded in the 1970s, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. But the virus was discovered in 1958 in an outbreak of infected monkeys – the disease was named after that episode. The origin of the pathogen, however, is attributed to rodents.

“This virus has been circulating for decades [na África] and little attention was paid to it, unfortunately. There are hundreds if not thousands of cases going on there.” said WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove in institutional video of the 26th of May.

According to the organization’s report, the continent recorded at least 1,315 cases and 60 deaths from the disease from December 15, 2021 to May 1 of this year.

The virus circulates only in Africa because of the local animals. It is limited to West and Central Africa. But eventually cases are exported to other continents. The 1st episode was in 2003 in the United States.

That year, 47 people were infected in the country. The cases began after contact with prairie dogs, a wild rodent that had been introduced into some homes as pets. Prior to the sale of these rodents, they remained close to other mammals imported from Ghana that were infected. The purchased animals transmitted the disease to their owners and other humans. This was the first report of monkeypox outside Africa and the biggest outbreak to date on other continents.

There were other episodes in 2018 in the UK and in 2021 in the US. But such events are rare. And every episode was more controlled than the current one.

“It is the biggest known outbreak outside Africa. And it’s happening very explosively. A very high number of cases in a very short period”, said the president of the Brazilian Society of Virology and a doctor in microbiology from the UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), Flávio Guimarães da Fonseca. According to him, this was not expected due to the fact that the virus is not as transmissible as Covid-19.

The 1st case of this year’s outbreak was confirmed on May 12 in the UK. In two weeks, the world has already exceeded 400 infected. The WHO had said on May 21 that it expected the number to rise as surveillance expands in countries where the virus is not commonly found — given the alert over the current outbreak.

As of May 27, no deaths have been recorded. Historically, the lethality of the disease ranges from 0% to 11%, according to the WHO. In the most recent period, it has remained at 3% to 6%.

“Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting disease. Most infected people recover within a few weeks without treatment.” said Hans Kluge WHO regional director for Europe in a May 20 statement. The disease, however, is more serious in children, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

O Power 360 highlighted some of the main points of monkeypox:

Difference from “traditional” smallpox

They are two different viruses. Monkeypox is of animal origin (probably from rodents), unlike the human version, which was eradicated from the world in 1980 after widespread global vaccination.

The symptoms of the two diseases are similar. But only monkeypox makes the lymph nodes (in the armpits, throat or groin) swell. Severity, lethality and transmission level are also lower.

Symptoms

They appear 5 to 21 days after infection and last for 2 to 4 weeks. Initial signs are fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and chills.

From 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, skin rashes appear (spots, lesions, or blisters with fluid). These lesions usually start on the face and spread to other parts of the body. They can range from one to hundreds of eruptions. Is important not removing tissue from lesions in the skin. This can worsen the patient’s condition.



Injury to the mother of a person infected with monkeypox. Sores appear after the patient has a fever

Streaming

It can occur through contact with animals, humans or contaminated surfaces. The virus enters the body through broken skin, eyes, nose or mouth. It is transported through respiratory secretions, blood or fluids and particles from lesions. The transmission, however, is lower than that of covid-19. Prolonged or close contact is required.

The virus can also be transmitted through the placenta from the mother to the fetus. Transmission can still occur in close contact with lesions or respiratory secretions during sexual intercourse.

People with symptoms who have traveled in the last month to Africa or any country with cases should seek medical attention immediately. The same goes for those who have had contact with suspected cases.

Treatment

The human smallpox vaccine is also effective against the disease and can be used to control outbreaks. “Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication program also provided protection against monkeypox.”, the WHO reported.

The immunizer is already being used in the UK and US. However, the world stock is small. Mass vaccination is unlikely. The use should be directed only in communities with cases of the disease. In Brazil, the immunizing agent stopped being used in the 1970s.

The antiviral tecovirimat was licensed by the European Medicines Agency for monkeypox in 2022 based on data from animal and human studies. But it is not yet widely available.

There is also treatment to relieve symptoms. The infected must stay hydrated and fed.

Prevention

It is important that infected people and animals are isolated – without contact with other people or animals. The WHO advises that the patient remain in quarantine until a new layer of skin has formed under the skin lesions. The lesions will form crusts, which will fall off and only then will the new layer of skin be formed.

When having contact with confirmed or suspected cases, it is necessary to wear masks and wash your hands. These measures are also recommended on planes and airports, because of contact with travelers from countries where there are cases of the disease.



Anvisa recommends the use of masks, hand hygiene and distancing on planes and airports to prevent the arrival of the virus in Brazil.

THE DISEASE IN BRAZIL

The 1st case in Latin America was confirmed in Argentina on May 27. There is a suspicion also in Bolivia. The Brazilian Ministry of Health said there were no reports of cases in the country as of May 27. However, one Brazilian was infected by the disease in Europe.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has guided measures – such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and distancing – on planes and airports to prevent the arrival of the virus in Brazil.

experts heard by Power 360 say that the virus is likely to reach the country. “In this globalized world, it will be difficult not to enter Brazil”, said Giliane Trindade, PhD in microbiology from UFMG and professor at the institution.

Fonseca, from the Brazilian Society of Virology, states that “just someone sick get on a plane and get off here”.

CHANCES OF PANDEMIC

Both the experts heard by the Power 360 as the WHO (World Health Organization) assess that the outbreak is unlikely to become a pandemic. “It is transmitted less effectively, a closer, more intimate contact is necessary”, says Fonseca.

“It is not the same as Covid-19. We’re not seeing that kind of expansion” said Maria Van Kerkhove of the WHO. According to her, the organization believes that it will be possible to stop the spread of the disease. Other representatives of the institution have made similar statements.

OUTBREAK ORIGIN

The leading theory is that the outbreak spread across Europe after raves in Spain and Belgium. “Someone came out of Africa contaminated. It took it to Europe and from Europe it spread through contact.”said Fonseca.

The disease would have been transmitted mainly through sex between party participants. Most cases in the current outbreak of monkeypox are men who have had sex with men. However, anyone can be infected by the disease, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

“Stigmatizing groups because of a disease is never acceptable,” says the WHO. According to the organization, this could be a barrier to ending the outbreak, preventing people from seeking care and also leading to undetected spread.

BRAZILIAN ACTIONS

The Ministry of Health created on Monday (May 23) a “situation room” to monitor the monkeypox scenario. The agency says it is developing an action plan for tracking suspects in the country.

Last week, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation had already created a temporary technical chamber for research on the disease – the CâmaraPox MCTI. Formed by specialists in smallpox, the objective is to monitor scientific studies on the new outbreak and advise on strategies to combat the virus.

“We are attentive to what is happening outside Brazil and articulating actions for when this virus enters Brazil”, said Trinidad.

Experts collect information to inform government decisions. They are working to develop the diagnosis in the country and to standardize the definition of cases and suspicions. There are dialogues with the Ministry of Health, Anvisa, the Pan American Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Skin sores are one of the main signs of monkeypox

WHO AND COUNTRIES RESPONSE

The WHO says it is urgent to raise awareness of monkeypox and carry out a comprehensive search for cases so that they can be isolated. It is also necessary to carry out tracking and isolation of people who have had close contact with those infected or suspected to limit the transmission of the virus.

“Immediate actions focus on informing those who may be at greatest risk of monkeypox infection with accurate dissemination information.” informed the organization. The WHO has prepared a guide on the disease aimed at men who have sex with men. Read here (in English – 445 KB).

The material was developed because most cases were reported in this group. However, the virus can infect anyone.

WHO has also prepared guidelines for countries on how to deal with the disease. It also developed definitions of how to classify cases and suspected cases of the disease to facilitate and unify surveillance information.

The UK has purchased over 20,000 doses of the smallpox vaccine Imvanex (supplied by Bavarian Nordic). The immunizer is being offered to close contacts of infected people.

“The risk to the public remains low, but we are asking people to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear as spots, ulcers or blisters, anywhere on the body.”, informed the government.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control is also monitoring cases and has created a database for nations to report their cases. It has also held meetings with affected countries.