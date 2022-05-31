understand the disease and its symptoms







Know what multiple sclerosis is Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Today, May 30th, is the International Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Daya symbolic date, created by the International Multiple Sclerosis Federation to unite the global community of people affected by the condition and promote greater awareness of the problem.

Contrary to what some people think, multiple sclerosis is not such a rare disease. According to the Brazilian Multiple Sclerosis Association (ABEM), it is estimated that 40,000 people have the disease in Brazil alone. Worldwide, according to the Ministry of Health, this number rises to 2.8 million patients.

Understand multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological, chronic and autoimmune disease. This means that it generates an alteration in the patient’s immune system, causing the body’s defense cells to involuntarily “attack” the central nervous system, causing brain and spinal cord injuries.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for the disease. The causes are still unknown and, therefore, little is known about possible prevention. Treatment focuses on alleviating symptoms and slowing the progression of MS. However, according to ABEM, many studies have enabled a constant and significant evolution in the quality of life of patients.

main symptoms

It is worth remembering that multiple sclerosis is not a mental illness like anxiety or depression. It is actually a non-contagious neurological problem. Among the main symptoms of the condition are:

intense fatigue;

Softened speech;

Trembling voice;

Hesitant pronunciation of words or syllables;

Difficulty swallowing liquids, pasty or solids;

Blurry vision;

Double vision (diplopia);

loss of balance;

tremors;

Instability when walking (ataxia);

Vertigo and nausea;

Lack of coordination;

Weakness (in the legs and when walking);

General weakness;

Spasticity (stiffness of a limb when moving, which mainly affects the lower part of the body);

Burning or tingling sensation;

Muscle aches;

Slowness to memorize tasks and difficulty performing them;

Depression;

Anxiety;

Mood swing;

Bipolar disorder;

Erectile dysfunction in men;

Decreased vaginal lubrication in women;

Impairment of the sensitivity of the perineum (genital region), interfering with the performance of the sexual act.

diagnosis and treatment

“The diagnosis is basically clinical and laboratory, although in some cases the tests are insufficient to immediately define whether or not the person has Multiple Sclerosis. This happens because the symptoms are similar to other types of neurological diseases. In these cases, diagnostic confirmation may take longer”, explains ABEM.

However, the treatment is able to provide a good quality of life to the patient, mitigating the symptoms and slowing down the evolution of the disease. And that is precisely the purpose of World Multiple Sclerosis Day, with the slogan “I connect, we connect”. In other words, the campaign emphasizes the importance of not isolating, seeking medical treatment and supporting the connection between people who have the disease.

Sources: ABEM and Ministry of Health.