Understand what monkeypox is

Photo: Cynthia S GoldSmith

The trauma naturally caused by a pandemic ends up making many people worried when they see, soon after, alerts about the emergence of a disease in places where it was not detected before. This is what happened after news that humans were infected with the so-called monkeypox, a disease that is endemic in African countries. But its spread to non-endemic countries, such as Europe and the United States, caused apprehension. So far, there are more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases in about 20 countries where the virus had not previously circulated.

Faced with this situation, the Brazil Agency consulted sources and experts to clarify any doubts about what monkeypox is, as well as about symptoms, risks, forms of contagion and about the history of this disease that has recently caused so much concern in people.

An infectious disease specialist at the University Hospital of Brasúlia (UnB), André Bon tries to reassure the most concerned. “Infrequently, this disease is serious. The greatest severity was observed in cases of outbreaks in Africa, where the population had a percentage of malnourished patients and a very important population with uncontrolled HIV”, explains the specialist.

According to him, in the early 2000s there was an outbreak of the disease in the United States. “The number of deaths was zero, showing that, perhaps, with adequate care, early identification and adequate management in a healthy population, we will not have major repercussions in terms of severity”.

The group most at risk are children. When the contamination covers pregnant women, the risk of complications is greater, which can reach congenital smallpox or even the death of the baby.

A publication by the Butantan Institute helps to clarify and detail what monkeypox is. According to the material, monkeypox is a “sylvatic zoonosis” that, although it generally occurs in African forests, has also been reported to occur in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia and, more recently, in the United States. Argentina.

History and occurrences

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a smallpox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The first human case of this variant was recorded in 1970 in Congo. It was later reported in humans in other Central and West African countries.

“Monkeypox re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017 after more than 40 years with no reported cases. Since then, there have been more than 450 cases reported in the African country and at least eight cases exported internationally.

According to the institute, between 2018 and 2021, seven cases of monkeypox were reported in the UK, mostly in people with a history of travel to endemic countries. “But this year alone, nine cases have already been confirmed, six of them unrelated to travel.”

Photo: reproduction

recent cases

Portugal has confirmed more than 20 cases, while Spain has reported at least 30. There is also at least one confirmed case in the United States, Canada, Germany, Belgium, France and Australia, according to the press and local governments, as per informed by Butantan.

“In this possible 2022 outbreak, the first case has been identified in England in a man who developed skin lesions on 5 May, was admitted to a London hospital, then transferred to a specialist infectious disease center until monkeypox was resolved. confirmed on May 12. Another case had developed the same skin lesions on April 30, and the disease was confirmed on May 13,” reported Butantan.

Four more cases were confirmed by the British government on the 15th of May, and on the 18th, two more cases were reported – none of them involving someone who had traveled or had been in contact with people who had travelled, indicating possible community transmission of the disease.

two types

According to the institute, this type of smallpox is caused by a virus that infects monkeys, but which incidentally can infect humans. “There are two types of monkeypox virus: those from West Africa and those from the Congo Basin (Central Africa). Although monkeypox virus infection in West Africa sometimes leads to severe illness in some individuals, the illness is usually self-limiting (which does not require treatment),” explains the institute.

André Bon describes this smallpox as an acute “febrile illness”, which occurs in a similar way to human smallpox. “The patient may have fever, body pain and, days later, have spots, papules [pequenas lesões sólidas que aparecem na pele] that evolve into vesicles [bolha contendo líquido no interior] until pustules form [bolinhas com pus] and scabs [formação a partir de líquido seroso, pus ou sangue seco]”.

According to Butantan, headache, muscle and back pain is also common. The skin lesions initially develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. “They look like the lesions of chickenpox or syphilis, until they form a crust, which then falls off”, he details. Milder cases may go unnoticed and pose a risk of person-to-person transmission.

Photo: CDC/BRIAN WJ MAHY

Transmission and prevention

In general, monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with droplets exhaled by an infected person (human or animal) or by contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials, such as clothes and sheets, informs Butantan. A measure to avoid exposure to the virus is hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol gel.

The infectious disease specialist at the HUB says that the main form of prevention of this disease – while it still has “few cases in the world” and is “without the need for fanfare” – has health authorities as protagonists. “They need to be on alert for case identification, case isolation and contact tracing,” he said.

“Obviously, the use of masks, as we have been doing because of covid-19, because it is a droplet respiratory transition disease and avoiding contact with infected lesions is the most important thing in this context”, emphasizes Bon, explaining that monkeypox is less transmissible. than the common version.

Butantan emphasizes that residents and travelers from endemic countries should avoid contact with sick animals (live or dead) that may harbor the monkeypox virus (rodents, marsupials and primates). They must also “refrain from eating or handling wild game”.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually six to 13 days, but it can vary from five to 21 days, according to a report by Butantan. So infected people need to be isolated and under observation for 21 days.

vaccines

André Bon explains that vaccines against smallpox also protect against monkeypox. He, however, points out that there are no vaccines available on the market right now.

“There are only strains saved for, if necessary, they can be reproduced again. It is worth remembering that the way the smallpox vaccine was made in the past is no longer used in the world. It was a slightly older and outdated methodology. Today we have more technological and safer ways to make the vaccine, if necessary”, said the infectious disease doctor.

Bon dismisses the immediate need for a vaccine at the moment, since there are no cases to justify haste. “The important thing now is to observe suspected cases,” she said.

Butantan confirms that vaccination against smallpox has been shown to be quite efficient against monkeypox. “Although a vaccine (MVA-BN) and a specific treatment (tecovirimat) have been approved for smallpox, in 2019 and 2022, respectively, these countermeasures are still not widely available.”

“Populations around the world under the age of 40 or 50 no longer take the vaccine, which was protected by previous smallpox vaccination programs, because these campaigns have been discontinued,” the institute said.