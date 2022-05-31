What’s the best buy? – All in Technology

Best seller since 2020, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is still highly sought after by fans of the brand. However, the South Korean manufacturer recently announced a very interesting new device, the Galaxy A73 5G. Which one will be the best for you? Find out below in our special comparison!

Performance & Drums

Starting with performance, the Galaxy A73 features a Snapdragon 778G processor combined with 8GB of RAM. Although it is an intermediate chip, it is more modern and current than the Snapdragon 865 with 6GB of RAM present in the S20 FE. However, the older high-end chip has a more powerful GPU.

Speaking in practice, both are fast and open apps very quickly and without slowdowns. Both the A73 5G and the S20 FE are capable of running games with good fluidity. However, the Snapdragon 865 GPU will deliver greater graphics performance for those who enjoy smartphone games.

For battery, the Galaxy A73 5G houses a capacity of 5,000 mAh against 4,500 mAh of the S20 FE. In our tests, the A73 ARRIVED at the end of the day with just over 50% power. As a result, he is able to spend more time away from the shots than his “competitor”, despite the larger screen.

In addition to the larger battery, the Snapdragon 778G chip is more energy efficient than the Snapdragon 865, resulting in better battery life. As an extra, both support 25W fast charging, but only the S20 FE supports wireless charging up to 15W.

Cameras & System

For cameras, the Galaxy S20 FE features a 12MP (f/1.8) main rear sensor, while the S74 5G impresses with Samsung’s new 108MP (HH6 + f/1.8) sensor. Both support optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, both include 12MP ultrawide cameras, but only the S20 FE has a dedicated zoom lens.

In practice, the Galaxy S20 FE did better in some scenarios, but the Galaxy A73 didn’t disappoint either. Thus, both smartphones are great in cameras and will satisfy most users. However, we noticed that the Galaxy S20 FE’s night mode is better optimized and delivers better results. As for selfies, we have two 32MP cameras, but the A73 5G showed better results with sharper photos with a greater level of detail.

In system, both smartphones feature Samsung’s One UI interface based on Android 12. However, the Galaxy A73 5G comes standard with version 4.1 of the system against 4.0 of the S20 FE (probably will receive an update in the coming days).

Regarding resources, both bring interesting features such as “Secure Folder”, the possibility to duplicate apps, Bixby Routines, among others (the S20FE supports DeX mode, which turns the smartphone into a PC). However, the A73 5G will likely have support for more future updates as it has just been released to the market.

Screen & Construction

In terms of screen, the Galaxy A73 5G houses a 6.7″ Super AMOLED display, while the S20 FE packs a more compact 6.5-inch display. Both support FHD+ resolution, up to 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10. However, the display of the A73 5G brings superior brightness when exposed to strong light such as the sun.

For construction, the Galaxy S20 FE has a metal construction on the side and plastic on the back. On the other hand, the A73 5G features an all-plastic construction, but it gives an impression of good quality. In any case, Samsung has added water protection, but the S20 FE with IP68 that protects you in cases of submersion in water up to 1 and a half meters deep for 30 minutes.

Which one to buy?

When analyzing the factors above, we realize that the two smartphones bring great technical data and good features. If you’re thinking of buying one, think about your priorities first. If you prioritize battery, better-detailed camera and a bigger screen, the Galaxy A73 5G will be a great choice. On the other hand, if you want more gaming performance, better build and more advanced features like Samsung DeX, the Galaxy S20 FE will be an excellent investment.