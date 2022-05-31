WhatsApp tests new reply tool linked to Status

It is in the testing phase at Whatsapp a feature that will allow users to see when a Status post has resulted in a conversation, similar to what is currently available on Instagram.

The functionality will be even more useful when the messenger releases Status quick reactions. As with other platforms, it will be possible to express your reaction with emojis in temporary posts.

With the feature in question, it will be possible to follow the repercussion of the Statuses, in addition to viewing the context of the conversation even before opening the chat. Therefore, the new indicator for replies to Status will appear before the message.

However, as it is still in the development and testing phase, there is no forecast for the tool to be officially launched. The functionality must be released for all versions of the Whatsappbeing for Android, iOS and Desktop.

WhatsApp releases app theme change

O Whatsapp Allows users to change the app’s theme. Although many think that this functionality is linked only to the design of the interface, changing the color of the messenger can considerably reduce the consumption of cell phone battery and even prevent eye diseases.

The options also known as “night” and “day” are a kind of control for the eye sensitivity factor, considering that the “light” option tends to harm users’ eyesight in the long term. Even those who already wear glasses may notice some discomfort when using the theme with more radiation of lights.

Here’s how to change the color of the WhatsApp app

Step by step on Android:

Access the app Whatsapp; On the home screen, click on ”Settings”; Among the menu options, select ”Theme”; Choose between ”Dark”, ”Light” or ”Automatic” (changes according to your phone’s screen setting).

iOS walkthrough:

In the case of the iPhone, it is necessary to change the color of the application through the settings of the cell phone itself. Check out the steps below:

Access the iOS system’s ”Settings” icon; Select ”Display and Brightness”; Choose from ”Dark”, ”Light” and ”Automatic”.

WhatsApp starts releasing a feature to react messages

The users of Whatsapp are already able to react to messages in the application. First of all, it is important to note that the novelty is available for both cell phones and computers.

In addition to being able to express themselves in front of a message, the user can see which emoji is used by their contact. Currently, it is possible to choose between six figures in the application options.

It should be noted that the feature is available to chat in groups or in private messages. Learn how to check which emojis your contacts reacted to messages with.

The procedure to find out who used reactions in the Whatsapp it’s very simple. Check out:

Firstly, open some WhatsApp group chat; In a message that has received reactions, click on the bubble that displays the emojis used to interact; Once this is done, the name of all the contacts who reacted and the respective emoji used in the message will appear; So, to finish, close the window by clicking anywhere else on the WhatsApp screen.

However, it is important to note that the functionality of reacting to messages is being released gradually, so it may take a while to arrive on your device.