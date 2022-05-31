Why are some animals resistant to poison?

O Onychomys torridus is a tiny rodent that can be found in Mexico and the United States. Interestingly, he will not die if he is stung by a scorpion, unlike humans, who have no tolerance for the venom of certain animals. What makes the little mouse more resilient than we are? follow up.

It was this question that European researchers from the University of Leiden, in the Netherlands, decided to investigate. They didn’t develop a survey from scratch, but rather reviewed a number of other studies to get an overview of all toxic animals. The results were published in the journal Biological Reviews.

Something that caught the attention of scientists was that the genetic adaptations that allowed animals to deal with toxins appeared even when the species did not belong to related groups. This phenomenon is called convergent evolution – which walks towards the same point.

To understand what happens to animals, it is necessary to remember the behavior of the human body itself. When you put your hand in a hot pan, your body transmits signals, which end up showing your nervous system that you should remove your hand as soon as possible to avoid getting burned.

When being bitten by a snake, for example, the toxins also bind to receptors, which are supposed to send the signal to the nervous system that something is wrong. But the poison blocks this biological process.

With resistant animals, the story seems to be different. According to the researchers, the receptor of these beings undergoes an alteration that makes it impossible for the toxins to bind. That is, the poison does not cause damage. At the same time, the animal’s receptors continue to perform their original function of sending signals to the nervous system.

The changes have been seen by scientists in mammals as well as reptiles and insects. It was even more frequent in species that have coexisted with toxic animals for millions of years and have a chance of being attacked by the adversary. Another result of the evolution of the species.