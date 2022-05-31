Windows 11 22H2: How to upgrade to this version before release

First major system update has already been confirmed by Microsoft

THE Microsoft already confirmed that the build Windows 11 22H2, the first major update of the latest version of your operating system, is ready. Despite this, the company has not yet released the official release date for end users. For now, the version is ready for manufacturers and may receive some changes until its official debut on computers.

Anyone interested in getting the Windows 11 22H2 on your device you can choose between two alternatives. Both, however, need to join the program. Windows Insider gives Microsoftwhich gives users early access to new updates.

Update via Windows Update

As mentioned, you will need to join the Windows Insider to perform the update. To do this, access the application settingsthen in Windows Update and Windows Insider Program. To get started, click the button Introduction.

Then it will be necessary link a Microsoft account to join the program. See below.

Then select the Beta channel (recommended).

After that, restart your computer and go to Windows Updatewhere the Windows 11 22H1 build 22621 will already be offered. If you wish, you can exit the Windows Insiderselecting the option “Unenroll this device when the next version of Windows is released”, on the program page. This will cause the PC to be removed from the program once the build reaches the general public.

Update via ISO

In this case, you will need to access the page Windows Insider Preview Downloads and login via Account Microsoft linked to Windows Insider.

in the menu Select Editionchoose the option “Windows 11 Insider Preview (Beta Channel) – Build 22621”.

Select the desired language and confirm.

Then download the ISO of the Windows 11 22H2 build 22621. It is worth noting that the download link expires 24 hours after it is created.

Once downloaded, open the File Explorer computer and, with the right mouse button on the ISO, select Mount.

After that run the file setup.exe and follow the installation procedure.

choose option keep apps and personal filesto keep the necessary and just do a version upgrade.

