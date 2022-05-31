With an estimated price of 350 reais, AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid reaches private clinics, says association | vaccines

The Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVAC) announced this Monday (30) that doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 are being released to the country’s private network of clinics.

The measure comes after the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin), which made it impossible to offer the immunizer to the private network.

Although the ordinance ending the Covid emergency was published on April 22, the federal government established that it would only enter into force 30 days after the date.

So now, according to the association, about 2 million doses of the vaccine are already available for billing.

“This started last week. So some clinics started to receive this week”, says Geraldo Barbosa, president of ABCVAC.

He explains that the immunizer has the same technology as the vaccine given on the public network (Fiocruz), but that the private network version is imported directly from the British manufacturer.

Therefore, the price estimated by the association is around 300 and 350 reais. In the calculation, they include costs with logistics, storage and variation by region.

Also according to ABCVAC, the idea is that the vaccine don’t be spontaneousthat is, each patient should contact their trusted clinic, inform themselves and make an appointment according to the availability of doses, as the vials, once opened, have a validity of 48 hours.

In addition, clinics should also check the doses that the patient has already taken and provide the appropriate guidelines.

“We are now waiting for other manufacturers to arrive. We have target audiences that are of great interest to us now, such as children from 6 months to 18 years of age (which this AstraZeneca vaccine does not include)”, details Barbosa.

For now, the association reported that no other manufacturer has signaled availability to the private sector.

“We have coverage far below that stipulated by the government, so regardless of whether the person is going to use the private or public service, let them get the vaccine. […]. The responsibility to maintain the vaccination schedule is an individual attitude, but it is part of life in society and the collective “, she adds.

In a note to g1AstraZeneca said that it has advanced negotiations with private sector companies, including ABCVAC, for the availability of its vaccine, and that the first doses should be delivered to institutions still in May. (see full note below).

AstraZeneca’s note, in full: