Without health insurance, Gugu’s daughters get an allowance in court | Cíntia Lima column

The tragic death of Gugu Liberato in 2019 triggered a court battle over the inheritance. There was a breakdown in the family and a lot of exposure. This column had exclusive access to another chapter of this story. At age 18 and without health insurance in the US, Gugu’s daughters are entitled to an allowance in court.

Marina and Sofia live in the USA, finished high school, cut ties with their aunt Aparecida Liberato, the executor of the process and obtained emancipation when they were still minors. Today Gugu’s twins are represented by the same lawyer as their mother, Nelson Wilians.

The fortune left by Gugu Liberato is around R$ 1 billion and the twins, as well as João Augusto, are entitled to most of it, as they are necessary heirs. Out of the three, another five of Gugu’s nephews will be entitled to a smaller share. The presenter’s mother, Dona Maria do Céu already receives a lifetime pension of 163 thousand reais.

In August 2021, justice denied the request for alimony made by lawyer Nelson Wilians for the daughters of presenter Gugu Liberato. Marina and Sofia asked for US$ 20,000 (something around R$ 100 thousand per month), the same request by her mother, Rose Miriam. Rose’s request was also denied. Upon this refusal, the twins said they at least managed to increase each other’s allowance by $1,000 a month, but felt they were earning little.

Disagreements with Aunt Aparecida Liberato remain and in a new request for justice, the twins Marina and Sofia achieved a victory. Both will receive $10,000 each over the next 12 months.

The two requested the anticipation of their shares, in the amount of U$ 10,000 (ten thousand American dollars) monthly, during the next 12 months, necessary to meet their basic expenses related to the payment of medical insurance and their studies, since are participating in several applications to enter universities located in the United States, and will soon become university students.

The lawsuit also states that the alleged conflict of interest between mother and daughters is nothing more than conjecture. and that the only existing conflict is limited between them and the aunt/inventor. Rose Mirian, mother of the girls and João Augusto Liberato, receives about U$ 7,000 (seven thousand American dollars) and does not even meet the basic personal and household needs and that the request refers to the anticipation of part of the legitimate, which must leave of the share of each heiress, which would never harm any of the other heirs, but would only supply the immediate and future needs of both, and would remove them from the total bureaucracy and neglect to which they have been subjected, including regarding their own shares.

At 18 years of age, they are already adults and are looking for independence, and it is humiliating to have to keep begging the Inventory to pay basic bills, when in fact the money belongs to them. They reiterate that any decision against not granting the amount claimed will directly affect and imply the future of both, as they will not be able to bear the extra expenses arising from their studies, as well as

will remain uninsured in the United States. They say they are not even receiving the $1,500 determined in the records. that would have to be passed on by the inventor, and that they are still without medical insurance, because they were not hired by their aunt.

The request was accepted by the court, the allowance of 10 thousand dollars for each will be to pay for the medical insurance and the university. According to the latest information, Marina has already been approved to study Film and TV Production and Sofia, Administration, as well as her brother João Augusto Liberato, who is already studying at university.