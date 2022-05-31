World Digestive Health Day: Experts at Ophir Loyola Hospital, PA, Give Recommendations and Prevention Tips | For

World Digestive Health Day was celebrated this Sunday (29). The date is for mobilization and guidance to the population on the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of diseases of the digestive system.

In Pará, the Ophir Loyola Hospital (HOL) is a reference for the treatment of these diseases in Belém.

According to the World Gastroenterology Organization, 20% of the world’s population suffers from some type of intestinal problem, and 90% do not seek medical advice and self-medicate.

One of the diseases is gastrointestinal tumor – type of cancer that develops in the digestive system and can affect the esophagus, stomach, liver, small intestine, large intestine and rectum.

According to the digestive surgeon at Ophir Loyola Hospital (HOL), Luiz Nazareno Moura, the signs and symptoms depend on the location of the lesion in the digestive tract.

“In the upper pyroretrosternal tract, burning, bleeding, difficulty in swallowing, pain when swallowing, bloating and gastric distention can occur. In relation to the lower tract, abdominal pain, diarrhea, lower tract bleeding, abdominal distention, presence of abdominal masses. In general, the symptoms are lack of appetite, easy tiredness and anemia and can also be confused with benign diseases”, he explains.

The specialist also warns about the need for periodic consultations and performing upper gastrointestinal endoscopy and colonoscopy exams from the age of 45.

“Performing these tests is essential for the investigation of pre-malignant lesions that can be treated by this method. Technological advances allow the early treatment of lesions before they turn into malignant lesions, they are significant alternatives for the health of the digestive system”, he explains.

How diseases start

Diseases begin in the organ wall along the muscle layers. Among the main gastrointestinal diseases is colon and rectal cancer.

Data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimate that this year 20,500 new cases will be diagnosed in men, and more than 20,400 in women. THE early-stage identification of the disease significantly decreases morbidity and mortality rates.

The factors can be genetic, but harmful habits such as smoking, drinking alcohol and sedentary lifestyle can lead to the emergence of this type of malignant tumor.

According to the head of nutrition at HOL, Maria Cecília Guimarães, to maintain good digestive health, it is recommended drink plenty of water, consume vegetables, fruits and grains daily.

“Always avoid fatty foods and don’t consume red meat in excess. It is also necessary to chew food well, control stress, practice physical activity and not ingest liquids with meals”, he highlights.

Another risk factor that leads to serious digestive health problems is obesity.

“Overweight is one of the main risks for the emergence of lesions and tumors. Not to mention cardiovascular, renal and central nervous system diseases. The clear example is in the liver that fatty infiltration can occur caused by various disorders”, warns the nutritionist.

In addition, Maria Cecília draws attention to the diet of patients with gastrointestinal tumors.

“There are foods that cannot be ingested by these patients, such as ultra-processed foods, complete seasoning, meals with excess hydrogenated fat and saturated fat”, he adds.

