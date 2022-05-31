Xiaomi Pad 6: tablet with 144 Hz gaming screen is planned for August | tablet

The Xiaomi Pad 6, the Chinese brand’s next tablet, is scheduled to be released in August with a screen that has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This feature is successful among the gamer audience for making the image more fluid, optimizing the display of games that have a lot of movement. The device should leave the factory with improved speakers, in addition to bringing a new version of the MIUI interface. The information is from the website chalk China, which also bets on increasing the power of the charger from 67W to an expressive 120W.

Xiaomi’s new high-end tablet may also feature variants with two high-end processors: MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. So far, the price of the device is still unknown.

One piece of information that supports the idea that the launch is close is that the device was sent for certification by the ECC, the regulatory body that operates in Europe in a similar way to Anatel in Brazil. The new line of tablets should be made up of the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. There is also the remote possibility of a variant of the latter with a very high-speed 5G network connection.

Internal storage and screen resolution are yet to be revealed. Xiaomi, as usual, has not confirmed any of the rumors aired so far.

So far there is no expectation of price or launch in Brazil, although the Chinese brand makes the current generation of the tablet available in the country.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet is available in Brazil with a 120 Hz WDHQ+ screen, with a resolution of 2560×1600 and an 11-inch screen. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 processor and 128 of internal space. The device’s datasheet also includes 6GB of RAM, 8MP front camera and 13MP rear camera.

