Xiaomi success, Redmi Note 11 Pro cheap on Amazon – All in Technology

Officially announced in January of this year, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro is excellent value for money. And now, it is in stock in Brazil through Amazon at R$1566 in up to 10 interest-free installments (shipping varies by region).

Speaking of features, the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. In practice, the display is ideal for those who enjoy games and videos on their smartphone. In addition, the Helio G96 processor along with 6GB of RAM delivers optimal performance to run apps without slowdowns.

For cameras, the device has a configuration of three rear sensors. In practice, there is a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 16MP front camera that can be used for both selfies and video calling. Additionally, it includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W super fast charging.

Screen : 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate

: 6.67″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor : MediaTek Helio G96 with 4G

: MediaTek Helio G96 with 4G RAM : 6GB / 8GB

: 6GB / 8GB Storage : 64GB / 128GB

: 64GB / 128GB Back camera : 108 MP (Samsung HM2, main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth)

: 108 MP (Samsung HM2, main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) Frontal camera : 16 MP

: 16 MP Drums : 5,000 mAh with 67W fast charge

: 5,000 mAh with 67W fast charge Others: splash water protection (IP56), P2 headphone jack, NFC

splash water protection (IP56), P2 headphone jack, NFC Operational system: MIUI 13 based on Android 11

On offer in Brazil with fast delivery and no extra fees, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is great value for money: