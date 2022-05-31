You can play every Diablo Immortal for free

Diablo Immortal will finally be available in a few days and Joe Grubb, designer, ensures that you can play all the game’s content without spending real money, clarifying how micro-transactions were implemented.

Speaking to VGC, Grubb made a point of noting that “I think the first highlight is that all the main gameplay systems in Diablo Immortal are free. This includes the main story dungeons, raid, and the cycle of Strife. You can do everything in Diablo Immortal completely free.”

Grubb says the intention was to allow everyone essential gameplay while keeping optional purchases as a bonus.

“Speaking of a few, they range from the general value bonuses you’d expect from a battle pass to the AAA quality cosmetics you’d expect from Blizzard. You’ll also have Legendary Chests to upgrade Elder Rifts.”

According to the Diablo Immortal designer, “We thought it was important that these optional purchases were never a way to acquire gear or experience. We will never sell gear. We will never sell experience in Diablo Immortal.”

Grubb says you have to play Diablo Immortal to improve your mastery of the class you have chosen, you will have to play to learn how to play better and get legendary items, leveling up Paragon and going in search of those items.

Diablo Immortal will be available from June 2 for mobile and PC.



