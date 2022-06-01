12 Foods That Are Draining Your Vitality and Leaving You Exhausted

Food is the basis of human health and directly reflects on the proper functioning of the body. Several foods are able to improve the performance of specific organs, including the brain. However, what few people talk about is the foods that should be avoided to ensure mental health. After all, there are some nutrients that drain your vitality.

To know what should not be ingested, the best thing is also to understand what should go into food. Generally speaking, foods that harm the brain’s proper functioning are those that harm the body as a whole.

Avoid these foods to boost your vitality

Fatty and high-sugar foods tend to cause unusual fatigue. They put a strain on several body systems, including the brain. Therefore, fried foods, foods with saturated and trans fats should come out of the diet. Likewise, the consumption of sweets, especially industrialized ones, should be moderate and reduced.

Foods high in sodium or monosodium glutamate are also harmful. Items that can compromise blood circulation are not good for the mind. After all, the oxygenation of the body depends on blood flow at its best. Heavy foods need more attention from the digestive system and bring tiredness. Finally, alcohol in high proportions compromises the proper functioning of the mind and can even cause disorders over time, in the face of chronic ingestion.

Foods that favor the mind

In turn, the foods that favor the proper functioning of the brain and mind are those that are more organic. Mainly foods that have a high content of omega 3, such as cold water fish, chestnuts, almonds and oilseeds. B vitamins are also very helpful in keeping your mind smart. Salads and vegetables, as well as fruits, are great options.

We can highlight here ginger, linseed, walnuts, sardines, onions, chestnuts, broccoli, avocado and dark green hardwoods.

