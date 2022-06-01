4 exercises to do at home

Many people who want to lose weight find it difficult to perform certain exercises, either because they have never attended a gym or because they have limitations that they believe they cannot do full exercises efficiently.

However, it is possible to train without leaving home, following some specific workouts that can be done by anyone, without great risks, as they have little impact. These exercises are great for melting calories, they will help you lose weight and get you out of a sedentary lifestyle.

No impact workout to lose weight

The important thing is to respect your limits, never exceed your physical conditions to avoid hurting your muscles. To start you should do a warm up.

Squat: put your toes out and lower to the floor, then place your hands on the floor and push your knees out. This stretch works the inner thighs and activates circulation. Stay for a few moments in this position, if you can, stay for about 10 seconds. Afterwards, get up slowly, always taking care to keep your spine straight. And relax your back and bring your hands to the floor, if you can’t touch the floor, no problem, do it to your limit.

The next stretching exercise is to place one leg over the other, opening the knee (as if forming the number 4) and do the movement as if you were going to sit down, pushing your butt back. Repeat the stretch on the other leg.

Then, with your legs apart, turn your body from side to side, release your back and repeat this exercise about 5 times.

Series of workout exercises without impact to lose weight

first exercise

The first movement will have you with your legs apart and with your toes out, do a squat (to your limit) and return to the starting position with a small jump.

second exercise

Side Leg Raise: With legs apart and both arms up, lift one leg up while lowering both arms towards the knee of the raised leg. Repeat the movement with the other side.

third exercise

Traditional no-impact jumping jack: This exercise is quite easy, you don’t have to jump like the traditional version. Stand in an upright position with your arms at your sides. Then, simultaneously open your arms and legs, moving your body to the side. The efficiency of the exercise is in the speed, that is, the faster you can execute the more calories will be burned.

fourth exercise

Alternating heel: With your hands behind you, throw your legs back one at a time. You don’t need to run to perform this exercise. And remember: do as much as your body allows.

You can include these exercises in your daily routine and alternate them with other exercises such as walking, cycling or swimming.