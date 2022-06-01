May 31, 2022 | 09:00

After cases of smallpox in monkeys, infectious disease specialist points to the need for basic care

The disease can cause skin lesions, among other symptoms.

After suffering from the covid-19 pandemic, the possibility of a new health crisis caught the attention of the world population. Cases of humans infected with the so-called monkeypox, a disease that is endemic in African countries, were recorded in some places, causing concern. According to health authorities, so far, there are more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases in about 20 countries where the virus had not previously circulated. The infectious disease doctor who works in Ipatinga, Carmelinda Lobato, warns that it is necessary to be careful and adopt preventive measures.

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday (30) that it was notified of two suspected cases of monkeypox in Brazil. One suspicious case is in Ceará and the other in Santa Catarina. A third case, which may be suspected, is being monitored in Rio Grande do Sul.

A publication by the Butantan Institute helps to clarify and detail what monkeypox is. According to the material, it is a “wild zoonosis” that, despite generally occurring in African forests, has also been reported to occur in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia and, more recently, Argentina.

According to the São Paulo institute, between 2018 and 2021, seven cases of monkeypox were reported in the United Kingdom, mainly in people with a history of travel to endemic countries. “But this year alone, nine cases have already been confirmed, six of them unrelated to travel.”

In the possible 2022 outbreak, the first case was identified in England, in a man who developed skin lesions on 5 May, was admitted to a London hospital, then transferred to a specialist infectious disease center until monkeypox. be confirmed on the 12th. Another case had developed the same skin lesions on April 30, and the disease was confirmed on May 13, according to Butantan.

Four more cases were confirmed by the British government on the 15th of May, and on the 18th, two more cases were reported – none of them involving someone who had traveled or had contact with people who had travelled, indicating possible community transmission of the disease.

Doctor notes that care is necessary, as the virus is circulating in several places around the world

“We have to be concerned because it is a virus that is circulating in several places in the world, where it is not normally found. This can lead to troubling public health issues. Transmission occurs through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected people, or recently contaminated objects. Transmission via droplets requires closer contact between the patient and other people. The virus can also infect people through bodily fluids”, points out Carmelinda Lobato.

For now, the doctor adds that there is no record in the region. She warns that there are no specific treatments for monkeypox virus infection. “Smallpox symptoms usually go away on their own. The wound must be taken care of, avoiding touching it as much as possible. People affected by the disease should isolate themselves, maintain hand hygiene measures and distance until resolution of the vesicular eruption. Wearing a mask can also help. There is no specific vaccine to prevent the disease.

The main symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills and exhaustion. Within one to three days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

After facing the covid-19 pandemic, many lessons were learned, both by the community and by political and health leaders. For Carmelinda, the Brazilian health authorities, with the support of the international network, remain attentive to the introduction of new diseases in the country.

“The network of the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance has already forwarded risk communication about the disease to all health professionals with the appropriate guidelines. The population is still facing the consequences of a pandemic, which has alerted us to the need to be more careful with basic care such as hand hygiene and distancing. I believe we may face other public health problems, but our ability to adapt will prevail. It depends on the responsibility of each one of us”, he concludes.

