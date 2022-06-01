After hospitalization, Tonico Pereira’s health status is updated

The actor was hospitalized with diverticulitis and also developed bronchitis. The tests performed did not detect pneumonia edit
metropolises – Tonico Pereira has been hospitalized in a private hospital in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro since last Saturday (28/5). According to information released this Tuesday (31/5), the 73-year-old actor has diverticulitis and bronchitis.
“I have already had three tests for Covid and they were negative. An inflammation has affected the bronchi, so my breath is tired and my voice is nasal. I was heading for pneumonia, but it was not detected”, detailed the actor in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.
