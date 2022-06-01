All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of June 2022

In total, 21 games are expected to be released throughout the month, but great titles are few

June 2022 will not be a very attractive month in terms of game releases. Although we have a list of 21 titles expected to arrive on PC and consoles in the next 30 days, few games among these would be on any gamer’s most anticipated list of the year.

The main highlight is The Quarry, the newest horror game from 2K Games. The cross-platform title will be available from June 10th. Another game that might be interesting is Diablo: Immortal, a mobile version for Android and iOS, but which will have crossplay with PC.

For those who play on Nintendo Switch, the main attraction is Mario Strikers: Battle League, which will also be released on June 10th. The most nostalgic can still have fun with Sonic Origins – which includes sonic, sonic 2, sonic 3 and Sonic CD – and with Capcom Fighting Collectionwhich brings ten classic fighting games from the Japanese developer.

Check out the full list of PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases in June 2022. Click on the corresponding name to watch the trailer for each of the titles.

Game releases – June 2022

06/01 – Silt (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch) 02/06 – Card Shark (PC and Switch)

(PC and Switch) 02/06 – Diablo: Immortal (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 06/03 – loopers (Switch)

(Switch) 06/03 – Five Memories of My Time with You (PS4 and Switch)

(PS4 and Switch) 06/09 – Even If Tempest (Switch)

(Switch) 06/09 – Tour de France 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X) 06/10 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Switch)

– The Hinokami Chronicles (Switch) 06/10 – Mario Strikers: Battle League (Switch)

(Switch) 06/10 – Metal Max Xeno Reborn (PC, PS4 and Switch)

(PC, PS4 and Switch) 06/10 – The Quarry (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X) 06/16 – Overlord: Escape from Nazarick (PC and Switch)

(PC and Switch) 06/17 – omori (PS4 and Switch)

(PS4 and Switch) 06/21 – Fall Guys (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch)

(PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch) 06/21 – Shadownrun Trilogy (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch)

(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch) 06/21 – Wreckfest (Switch)

(Switch) 06/23 – Sonic Origins (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch) 06/24 – AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

(PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch) 06/24 – Capcom Fighting Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch) 06/24 – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Switch)

(Switch) 06/30 – Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PRAÇA)

