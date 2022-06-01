American studies actions if there is low adherence to the 3rd dose in adolescents

Only 125 of the approximately 9,900 people aged between 12 and 17 took the booster this Monday.

Only 125 of the approximately 9,900 adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years old able to take the additional dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, in Americana, have already sought health units this Monday, the date on which the booster was given. released. The number represents 1.26% of the total that must take the additional dose.

Municipal Health Secretary Danilo Carvalho Oliveira said via advising that he considers the number of teenagers who took the booster to be low and that the vaccination will be monitored in the coming days. If low adherence continues, actions will be promoted to attract this audience.

The third dose is being made available at all UBSs (Basic Health Units), from 8:30 am to 2 pm. No need to schedule.

Vaccination for all audiences occurs without scheduling in Americana – Photo: Marilia Pierre / Americana City Hall

To be vaccinated, adolescents must have received the second dose for at least four months. The recommendation also applies to pregnant and postpartum adolescents (who had children a few weeks ago).

The release of the booster dose follows the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. As well as Americana, the other cities of the RPT (Textile Polo Region) released the additional dose for teenagers as of this Monday.

In Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, additional doses are available from Monday to Friday at the UBSs, also without the need for an appointment. Of the 11,766 adolescents who took two doses of the vaccine, 10,293 received the second dose at least four months ago and, therefore, can now take the booster immunizer.

In the city of Nova Odessa, about 4,000 teenagers must take the booster dose. In Sumaré, vaccination is being carried out from 9 am to 3 pm, in all Basic Health Units. Until this Monday, 70% (21,172) of adolescents residing in the municipality had already taken both doses and 2,724 could have been immunized, but they did not.

In Hortolândia, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance, the estimated population aged between 12 and 17 years is 18,270 people. Also according to the agency, more than 90% of them have already received the two doses against the new coronavirus.

Research shows that booster doses increase the level of protection against the disease and help close the siege against new strains of the virus. In addition, the transmission rate of the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has grown again in the region of Campinas, which indicates that the disease is spreading.