Are artisanal tobacco cigarettes less harmful to health? know more

In recent years, studies point to the excessive growth of artisanal tobacco cigarettes wrapped in tissue paper or straw, with the industrial version being rejected due to the excess of carcinogenic substances and for believing that it is a more natural and less harmful option, experts warn that this is a misleading thought.

People have an idea that only industrialized cigarettes are harmful, but all forms of tobacco are derived from tobacco and none of them are safe or harmless.

Handcrafted cigarettes wrapping tobacco in silk do not have any type of filter, being the most harmful form of smoke inhalation.

Even the artisanal ones that have a kind of filter, the straw or silk used do not allow the passage of air from the inside to the outside of the cigarette and makes the puffs more intense and concentrated.

Specialists still claim that one artisanal cigarette is equivalent to three industrialized cigarettes.

Expert warns

Dental surgeon and oral health specialist Dr. Bruna Conde explains that in addition to the more serious risks of oral cancer and periodontal disease, smoking can also affect the senses of taste and smell and delay recovery after a tooth extraction or any other dental procedure.

In addition, cigarette tar can permanently stain teeth and cause halitosis, bad breath that does not heal without proper treatment.

As we already know, the habit of smoking is harmful to health as a whole. However, little is known about the harm and dangers that tobacco brings to the health of the mouth.

“The first oral damage caused by tobacco is the yellowing of the teeth and excessive bad breath, this substance changes the odors of the oral cavity and if the patient no longer maintains adequate oral hygiene habits, it can considerably worsen the unpleasant breath and in these cases the only way out is the accompaniment of a trained professional.” warns also a specialist in halitosis Bruna Conde.

health consequences

Tobacco reduces blood flow.

Due to this, there is a decrease in nutrients that the gums need to stay healthy, the gingival tissues are damaged, causing gum recession and periodontal problems that can worsen if not treated correctly.

Gum recession leaves the root of the teeth exposed causing extreme sensitivity.

Darkening of gums and teeth.

According to expert Dr. Bruna Conde the toxic substances present in tobacco accumulate on the surface of the teeth and adhere to the enamel, resulting not only in yellowing, but also in the darkening of the teeth.

The darkening of the gums is caused due to nicotine which stimulates the production of melanin in the mouth resulting in dark spots on the gums.

Decreased production of saliva.

Tobacco alters the pH of the oral cavity, making the mouth increasingly dry. In this way, the risks of developing periodontal diseases are increased.

In addition to the lack of salivation inducing the risk of cavities, the oral mucosa is sensitive to the point of causing sores in the mouth, lips and tongue fissures, causing difficulty in eating and properly cleaning the mouth.

Oral cancer.

One of the most serious consequences that tobacco can cause is mouth cancer.

The substances can cause accelerated reproduction of cells in the mouth, increasing the risk of cancer.

What makes this disease extremely dangerous is the fact that it is not easily detected in its early stages. However, be aware of some of the signs:

– Change in voice (persistent hoarseness);

– Difficulty swallowing or chewing;

– White or red spots anywhere in the mouth;

– Lumps or bumps on the cheek;

– Wounds that bleed easily;

– Lesions that do not heal for more than 15 days;

– Nodules (lump) in the neck.

All these problems occur in all forms of smoking tobacco and nicotine, industrialized cigarettes, artisanal cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, hookahs, straw cigarettes… none of them are exempt from risks and can generate several complications and even the loss of teeth.

“Don’t let it get to that point, visit regularly the specialized and trained dentist in the subject. Avoid the consequences of lack of treatment and that your oral health reaches serious stages. Take care of her mouth, she says a lot about you.” ends Dr. Bruna Conde.