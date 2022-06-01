Are there any benefits to drinking whole salt water? – 05/31/2022

Not. So far, no scientific study has proven that there is any advantage in drinking whole salt water. This mixture has been spread by some people who claim that the drink would promote health benefits, including helping to maintain blood pressure balance. But that’s not what science says.

This whole story started because of our body’s need to keep water and salt in balance. The justification is that whole salt, as it does not go through the refining process, would not have chemical additives in its composition and, therefore, would be rich in nutrients, thus being healthier for consumption.

However, to obtain the benefits of these nutrients present in whole salt, it is necessary to consume a very large amount of the mineral per day, which would bring numerous harm to health, such as the development of systemic arterial hypertension.

This problem can bring greater risk for other diseases such as acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, dementia and amputations.

And attention should be even greater if we consider that, according to a survey carried out by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) and published in 2019, Brazilians consume around 9.34 g of salt daily. And this is almost double the recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization), which is up to 5 g per day. The incentive, therefore, should be for the population to reduce their salt intake, not the other way around.

So, you know: before you go out there incorporating these nutritional news spread on social media into your routine, look for an up-to-date and ethical professional to take care of your health. And if you receive dubious guidelines, always seek a second and even a third opinion.

Sources: Débora Palos, specialist in nutritional therapy and clinical nutrition by GANEP Nutrição Humana and nutritionist at Clínica Dr. Maria Fernanda Barca, in São Paulo; Synara Lopesnutritionist at the UFC Hospital Complex (Federal University of Ceará), which is part of the Ebserh Network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company); Thais Barcaspecialist in nutrition applied to physical exercise at USP (University of São Paulo), functional and sports nutritionist at Clínica CliNutri, in São Paulo.

