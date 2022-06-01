Arrested, dentist justified pornography as ‘curiosity’ and ‘protection’ for children | Mato Grosso do Sul

The health professional was booked in flagrante delicto suspected of disseminating child sexual abuse material and will undergo a custody hearing this Wednesday (01). At the hearing, the Justice will define, based on the evidence of crime and the suspect’s situation, whether he will remain in prison.

The dentist was arrested in his office, in the central region of the capital. When the police asked for the media that was there, he tried to delete the internet pages open on the computer in his room and disconnected the external hard drive.

When the computer was turned on, a download program was opened on the monitor, where several files containing child sexual abuse content were found. On the machine and on the external HD there were also photos and videos with pornography and zoophilia.

To the police, the dentist said that he did not know that the program used to download the images shared files automatically and that he sought such a system because he was curious to know what happens to children and adolescents and thus protect and guide the children.