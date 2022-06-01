At Unio Brasil event, Mauro receives a standing ovation and shows concern for Virginia’s health :: Notícias de MT

With a full house, Unio Brasil de Mato Grosso inaugurated its headquarters of the state directorate in Cuiab, during an event that set the tone for what should be the electoral campaign for the Paiagus Palace, with the eventual candidacy of governor Mauro Mendes. Main name of the night, the manager kept under suspense the confirmation that he will seek re-election. In concrete terms, only concern for the health of his wife, First Lady Virginia Mendes, who in recent weeks has again needed medical care.

“I’m sorry, I’m not in my best days, due to some things related to my wife’s health. I’m not so inspired to talk about a day as happy as today. I really appreciate your presence”, he said. Mauro, during his speech.

Virginia’s health has been worrying the Mendes family for a few days now. At the weekend, Mauro even said that they are confident in the recovery of the First Lady, but that the next few weeks will be difficult.

Virginia was transplanted and needed to receive a kidney donated by Mauro himself in 2014. Since the beginning of the year, the First Lady has had health problems again and earlier this month she was admitted to a hospital in So de Paulo for a more detailed evaluation. of your clinical picture.

The event featured not only affiliates and new members of the Union, but also other legends. A highlight goes to the deputy Janaina Riva (MDB) and her father-in-law, senator Wellington Fagundes (PL), who in the construction of his re-election candidacy, glued his image to that of Mauro, in an attempt to form a ticket with the blessings of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

The absences were felt by Senator Carlos Fvaro (PSD) and Federal Deputy Neri Geller (PP), who launched a pre-candidate for the Senate and had a possible alliance with the governor. The composition with Bolsonaro, however, cooled that possibility.

Applauded by those present, Mauro spoke about the responsibility of governing the state and the importance of politics, despite many “demonizing” it.

“Politics take care of the public interest. The population cries out for a policy that really represents society. That has values ​​and respect. That people are once again proud to say that they are politicians, councilors and mayors. see us as someone who has received a gift and who works for society”, he declared.

Regarding Mato Grosso, Mauro highlighted the power of food production in the state. He stated that we are in one of the few regions on the planet capable of doubling its food production capacity in the next ten years.

“When you have an efficient government, you have an efficient government to collect, but also to reverse this resource. Society wins. They say that the State has a lot of money, but that is a clear misunderstanding of what the Public Power is. efficient government, it collects, but also returns benefits to society”, he said.

Still in the speech, Mauro recalled his political career and talked about the possibility of running for reelection. Despite the clamor of allies, he said that candidacy was a matter that needed to be discussed.

” that’s why I work, that’s why I left my family and ran for mayor 9th) in 2008 and lost; then I was a candidate in 2010 (to the government) and lost again; 2012 I became mayor and in 2018 I came to government And I’m still here today. It’s two by two, huh?! Do I stop here or break the tie? It’s a decision I’ll make in the next few days”, he joked.

branches

In addition to the inauguration of the new headquarters, the Union made new affiliations, especially of 16 mayors. With this, the legend reaches 40 municipal managers, 18 vice-mayors and 233 councilors, becoming the largest party in the state.