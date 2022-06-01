BH has 11 deaths from COVID in 15 days and another 1,440 new cases in 96 hours

Pandemic gains strength again in BH (photo: Edésio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

Belo Horizonte counted, in an interval of four days, 1,440 more new cases of coronavirus, received 8,175 more notifications from patients possibly with COVID and recorded two more deaths from the disease, totaling 578 this year. The numbers are in the Epidemiological Bulletin released by the Department of Health this Tuesday (31/5).

In two weeks, 11 people lost their lives as a result of the disease in the city. In Minas Gerais, since the 16th, the government has recorded about 45,000 new cases of COVID and more than 150 deaths.

The numbers continue to increase in the capital and the executive is providing the immunization of adolescents aged 16 and 17 years with the third dose of the vaccine. Those aged 17 will receive the booster this Thursday (2/6) and 16-year-olds on Friday.

To receive the third dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present the vaccination card and to have been vaccinated within 4 months. Vaccination locations are on the City Hall website.