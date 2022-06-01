Brazil has first probable case of mysterious hepatitis – 01/06/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded the first probable case of mysterious hepatitis recorded in Ponta Porã, in Mato Grosso do Sul. According to the Ministry of Health, however, there are still no confirmed cases of the disease in the country. The folder also investigates whether six deaths were caused by the disease.

The probable case is a patient whose age was not informed. She had fever, malaise, nausea, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin), common symptoms of the disease.

In Brazil, there are three stages of case classification. The first is the suspect. Then there is the probable, which indicates that the patient’s condition is compatible with the disease, but there is still no laboratory confirmation or lack of epidemiological link. A case is treated as confirmed after laboratory or clinical test results.

Until this Tuesday (31), there were 68 suspected cases of acute hepatitis under investigation, according to information from the Ministry of Health.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), there were 650 probable cases of acute mysterious hepatitis in children in 33 countries as of May 26. The organization says there are no confirmed cases in the world.

There is a discrepancy between the classification adopted by the WHO and that used by the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA). The WHO says, for example, that the UK has 222 probable cases, but the UKHSA classifies them as confirmed.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by several factors such as viral infections and excessive alcohol consumption. Hepatitis caused by viruses are named with the letters A, B, C, D and E. There is also an autoimmune hepatitis, in which the body’s own immune system attacks the liver.

In the case of acute mysterious hepatitis, the known viruses have not been identified. It is suspected that a change in the genome of an adenovirus could be the cause of this outbreak. Adenoviruses are the viruses that cause the common cold.

According to the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), adenovirus was detected in 68.2% of children tested as of 20 May. The agency said, at the time, that it was not possible to rule out the relationship with Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, because, despite being low, the percentage of children with acute hepatitis who tested positive for Covid was 15%. .