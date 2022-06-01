Brazil investigates third suspected monkeypox

The Secretary of Health of Rio Grande do Sul investigates a suspected case of monkeypox, a resident of Portugal who is traveling to Porto Alegre. The case is added to two other suspects in Brazil informed by the Ministry of Health, one in Ceará, and another in Santa Catarina.

In Ceará, the Health Department received a notification this Monday (30) of a suspected case in a resident of Fortaleza. “All measures of home isolation are in progress, in addition to the search for contacts and the collection of material for exams”, informs the state secretary.

Last week, the state government issued a note on the disease with an alert to “reinforce surveillance and monitoring measures for suspected cases with immediate notification; as well as disseminated, in a timely and effective manner, the guidelines for responding to the public health event”.

+ Monkey pox: are we close to a new pandemic?

In Santa Catarina, the case under investigation is that of a 27-year-old woman who lives in Dionísio Cerqueira, a city that borders Paraná and Argentina, where the first cases of the disease were recorded in Latin America.

The woman was hospitalized with rashes on different parts of her body, fever, difficulty swallowing, muscle pain, weakness and enlarged lymph nodes, according to Folha de São Paulo. The patient is being monitored and is awaiting test results.

No case of the disease has been confirmed in Brazil. “The Ministry of Health is in contact with the states to support monitoring and health surveillance actions,” the ministry said in a statement.

This Tuesday (31), 333 cases of monkeypox were confirmed in 23 countries. Seven are still under investigation.

The main signs and symptoms of monkeypox are fever, skin rashes and enlarged lymph nodes. The Ministry of Health advises people to wear a mask and wash their hands.

The disease is caused by a virus that infects rodents in Africa and monkeys are considered accidental hosts, as are humans. The infection has symptoms similar to human smallpox, but with low rates of transmission and death.