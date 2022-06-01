Brazil is the country with the most cases of anxiety, says WHO; see symptoms | Health

Reproduction / Shutterstock Anxiety

Heart racing during a test, nervousness before an important presentation, feeling anxious is a natural and temporary response of the human body to stress situations that are outside the routine. However, these symptoms are not always transient and at levels proportional to the events that cause concern.

In these cases, experts explain that it may not be just an occasional discomfort, but an anxiety disorder: a disease that requires medical monitoring and treatment .

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, 18.6 million Brazilians, almost 10% of the population, lived with the disorder, the largest number of people with the disease in a country in the world.

The coordinator of the Center for Studies of the Institute of Psychiatry at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (IPUB – UFRJ), Alexandre Valença, explains when symptoms fail to point to a common sensation and light up the alert.

“The difference between normal anxiety and pathological anxiety is that we can all experience normal anxiety on a daily basis. Anxiety disorder is characterized as being an anxiety that brings limitations to the person’s daily life. She may not be able to work or study, has the most intense physical and psychological suffering, and the symptoms are not necessarily related to a specific problem”, explains the psychiatrist.

Check out the main symptoms of anxiety, indicated treatments and ways to prevent the disorder.

What are the symptoms of anxiety?

Anxiety disorder symptoms vary from person to person, but they can be very similar to routine anxiety. However, in the case of pathological anxiety, the tendency is for the signs to last longer and be more intense. In addition, they can appear without necessarily having a reason behind it.

With normal anxiety, symptoms usually last only a few hours and disappear when the stimulus that was causing the discomfort is overcome. This is the case, for example, of a difficult test, an important event or something that has been awaited for a long time.

– Worries, tensions or exaggerated fears;

– Continuous feeling that a disaster or something very bad is going to happen;

– Exaggerated concerns about health, money, family or work;

– Lack of control over thoughts, images or attitude;

– Dread after a very difficult situation;

– Insomnia;

– Tachycardia (accelerated heartbeat);

– Sweating;

– Tremors;

– Hot or cold waves;

– Shortness of breathe.

There are also so-called anxiety attacks, or panic attacks. These are episodes in which the person can experience a set of symptoms linked to anxiety at the same time, and with an even greater intensity. Panic attack can be triggered by a stressful event or occur unexpectedly, linked to the disorder. It usually lasts from 5 to 20 minutes, but can take up to a few hours.

In more extreme cases, the anxiety crisis can lead the person to medical attention. This is because, as the symptoms involve tachycardia and shortness of breath, many patients report believing they are having a heart attack at the time of the panic attack, although this is not the diagnosis.

What causes anxiety?

It is not yet known if there is an exact cause for the anxiety disorder, but experts point out some hypotheses that seek to explain the development of the disease. Among them, genetic factors and psychosocial stressors — such as relationship break-up, loss of a loved one, job loss — and events that can generate trauma.

Biochemical factors such as substance changes in the nervous system and excessive consumption of alcohol or other drugs are also considered as possible causes of the disorder.

What treatments are recommended for anxiety?

The post-doctorate in psychology from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), and founder of the mental health startup Bee Touch, Ana Peuker, highlights the importance of treatment for anxiety disorder.

“Psychological support may be necessary precisely to prevent the worsening of anxiety, which can lead to more serious conditions, such as depression”, explains the specialist.

Therapy may involve the use of medications (such as antidepressants and anxiolytics), psychotherapy sessions (with psychologists or psychiatrists), or both together.

Valença reinforces that, in case of symptoms that can signify an anxiety disorder, it is necessary for the person to seek medical help from a specialist as soon as possible to receive the proper diagnosis and start the most appropriate treatment for their situation.

“The specialists will evaluate in detail whether the person really has the disorder and, if so, what is the best therapeutic intervention. In mild cases, often only psychotherapy will solve the problem. For moderate to severe cases, in general the person will need medication prescribed by the psychiatrist”, says the IPUB-UFRJ coordinator.

The specialist reinforces that any medication should only be taken under medical supervision and adds that physical exercises, especially aerobic ones, such as walking, running and swimming, and the search for a healthy lifestyle, with a good diet, can also help reduce the symptoms of anxiety.

How to prevent anxiety?

Although there is no way to predict with certainty what will determine a person to develop an anxiety disorder, it is possible to lessen the impact of their symptoms. For this, experts explain that the adoption of a self-care routine helps to reduce the chances of developing a pathological condition of anxiety. Activities that provide feelings of relaxation and satisfaction, the cultivation of affective bonds and the practice of physical activities are some of these guidelines.

Psychiatrist and professor at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) Faculty of Medicine, Jairo Werner, points out that avoiding alcohol, cigarettes or other psychoactive substances, maintaining a balanced diet and taking care of sleep quality can also improve mental health. and assist in disease prevention.

“Other important factors that can lead to anxiety are exaggerated competitiveness, toxic relationships, intolerance to any tense or unpleasant situation, idleness and excess screens. Especially in the pandemic, it is very important not to lose relationships with other people, avoiding isolation. within isolation,” adds Werner.

