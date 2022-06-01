Brazilian banned from League of Legends for “toxicity” recovers court account

Judge pointed out that Riot Games applied too heavy punishment and did not offer the gamer an opportunity to defend himself

A Brazilian League of Legends (LoL) player, banned by Riot Games for toxic behavior, recovered your account after suing the developer, at the Court of Justice of the State of Mato Grosso (TJMT). Judge Maria Aparecida Ferreira Fago, from TJMT, responsible for the conciliation hearing, offered a favorable opinion to the gamer, reporting that Riot Games applied too heavy a punishment to the player and did not offer him the opportunity to defend himself, a right guaranteed by Brazilian law. Now, the company has up to 15 days to reactivate the player’s account.

According to Riot Games, before being banned, the player received temporary suspension as punishment for his behavior in League of Legends. For 14 days, the gamer has been suspended and cannot access their account. The developer claims that after the end of the suspension, he returned to demonstrate behavior considered toxic and cursed team members – with words like brainless, bitch, shit, tnc (take it in the ass) – and because of that your account was permanently banned.

The company attached to the process number 1040722-44.2021.8.11.0001 chat prints where the gamer appears in at least two different matches cursing the other teammates.

Punishments in LoL don’t follow the regulation itself

According to the League of Legends support page, gamers who demonstrate harmful behavior are subject to punishment from the company. Punishments that, by the company’s regulation, should follow an order, with progressive suspensions until the complete banishment of the account.

– Continues after advertising –

In the present case, the player was directly given a 14-day suspension and shortly thereafter was permanently banned. According to Riot Games’ own page, account suspension for 14 days should only be applied on the third rule violation. In the lawsuit, the company justified the action by stating that: “the application of the scaling of punishments is not something binding or mandatory, and punishment steps can be suppressed if it is verified that the user has practiced extreme toxic behavior”.

The Mato Grosso Court of Justice, however, considered that the developer’s position violated the Brazilian Consumer Defense Code. After a conciliation hearing, judge Maria Aparecida Ferreira Fago issued a ruling in favor of the player. In her opinion she acknowledges that the gamer had toxic behavior, but points out that the punishment imposed by Riot Games was too severe and failed to grant the player the right of defense.. In the process, the amount of R$ 6,000 was also requested as compensation for moral damages, but the request was denied. Below you can see the judge’s opinion in full.

Even if there is evidence of violation of the terms of use of the defendant, whose adhesion is a mandatory condition for using the platform, the conduct practiced by the plaintiff is in fact offensive, but does not justify the immediate adoption of a permanent ban, and must be analyzed the concrete case. Now, it does not seem credible that profanity uttered during the game automatically generates permanent banishment, such as the commission of a crime that violates the constitutional guarantees of the human person, such as equal treatment without any kind of prejudice due to color, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, among others. Therefore, the conduct practiced by the defendant violates the duty of information, as well as goes beyond reasonableness with regard to the application of penalty

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: League of Legends, JusBrasil