Cases rise 70% and Brits must avoid sex

The four UK Health Agencies reported that in three days, monkeypox cases in the four countries in the region had risen by more than 70%, reaching 179 cases since May 6.

The bodies in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have published new guidance on the disease and ways to control its transmission. One is for people to abstain from sex while they are symptomatic.

“The greatest risk of transmission is through direct contact with someone with monkeypox. The risk to the UK population remains low and anyone with a rash or unusual lesions on any part of the body should contact the NHS or local sexual health service immediately,” said Dr. Ruth Milton, Senior Medical Consultant and Director of Response, UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA).

The World Health Organization (WHO) also pointed out in its report that people who have had multiple sexual partners recently are at risk, and recommended that it would be prudent to decrease the number of sexual partners during the early stage of the outbreak.

Other recommendations are: avoid contact with other people until the wounds have healed, and if infected people have to leave the house to seek medical help, it is necessary that the lesions are covered with cloths and the use of protective masks while they are in the hospital. road.

Vaccines have already been purchased

The UKHSA report also notes that more than 20,000 doses of vaccines considered safe against the disease have already been purchased for distribution in the country. Imvanex is produced by Bavarian Nordic and is being offered to identified close contacts of people diagnosed with smallpox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and serious illness.