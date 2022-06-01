Check out 5 foods that make you more focused

Have one good nutrition It is important for the cells in our body to function properly. It is through the nutrients in food that we provide the “tools” that the body needs to perform absolutely all its tasks, such as digestion, sleeping, walking, talking, seeing and even reasoning and thinking with focus.

When talking about focus and attention, we always think about the Complex B vitaminswhich, in addition to generating energy for the body, are essential for the functioning of the intestine, for the health of the skin, to prevent anemia and even for our nervous system to work properly.

To better understand this issue, the Tudo Bahia team spoke with nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz. Graduated from the Federal University of Goiás and currently a member of the Intensive Care residency program, Hortência explained a little more about the functions of the B vitamins and told us about their main sources.

According to her, “B vitamins are associated with the production of neurotransmitters responsible for attention and decreased excitability. In addition, the deficiency of these vitamins can cause extreme nervousness, lack of energy and inertia.”

At Complex B vitamins are naturally present in the following foods:

Eggs; Banana; Milk; Wheat bran; Oat bran.

Remember to include these foods in your diet and, of course, go to a nutritionist from time to time. This professional may order blood tests to check your vitamin levels and, from the results, see if there is a need for dietary changes or supplementation.

Never supplement vitamins on your own, as this can be dangerous.