Cisco Switch: see six models for from R$522 | Which one to buy?

Cisco is a company that sells many models of switches, devices used in residential or business environments so that local computers can communicate in a structured way, forming a network. Varying between series, number of ports and connection types, each user profile has a switch that best suits their needs. To help you choose, the list below presents six models for values ​​from R$ 522.

For those who need a more robust model, the SG350-28P-K9-BR has 28 ports for a value close to R$15,479. It is worth noting that some of the items listed are sold by Amazon’s international store, which allows the user to purchase an imported product in a simple way, with efficient delivery and even free shipping for Prime customers. Check out the models in detail below.

With a sturdy metal frame, Cisco’s SF110D-05-NA switch is an entry-level model with just five inputs, but with the promise of quality and security that a home network needs. The device has the Plug and Play system, which simplifies use, and does not have fans, reducing the amount of noise produced by the set. However, it is worth mentioning that its ports are 10/100 Mbps, incompatible with the Gigabit connection.

With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 given by Amazon consumers, the model has a maximum score in 80% of its reviews. Also, it is important to inform that this is an imported product, sold by the international store, which according to the retailer already has all costs included in the purchase price. To those interested, it is possible to purchase the SF110D-05-NA for values ​​from R$ 522.

Pros: affordable value

affordable value Cons: few ports and incompatibility with Gigabit connection

Ideal for small business structures, the SG110 switch has 24 ports at an affordable price, making it an interesting choice for consumers who want to structure networks a little more robust. The model offers 22 ports with 10/100 Mbps connection and another two SFP ports, which support speeds of up to 4.25 Gbps. The latter are generally used for telecommunications connections and data communication. In addition, the item still has a sturdy metal frame, Plug and Play technology and fanless design.

Rated an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the model scored top marks in 67% of its reviews. The praise goes to the good price due to the amount of ports, but there are complaints that the ad indicates the connection of 1000 Mbps, which does not exist. It is also an imported product, with international purchase, which already has all import costs and fees included in the purchase price, according to the retailer. To those interested, it is possible to purchase the SG110 switch for values ​​from R$ 1,324.

Pros: robust model and easy installation

robust model and easy installation Cons: lowest average in buyer reviews

With 24 Gigabit 10/100/1000 Mbps ports, two of which are SFP, the SG220-26-K9-NA switch is ideal for small businesses with growth forecast. The promise is simplified installation and configuration, while the command-line interface management options are advanced. The model is still part of the 220 series, which offers security features such as 802.1x authentication and access control lists.

Rated 5 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model still has only one rating on the site. To those interested, it is possible to purchase the SG220-26-K9-NA switch for values ​​from R$ 1,772.

Pros: safe and robust model under R$ 2,000

safe and robust model under R$ 2,000 Cons: functionality similar to cheaper models

Following the Cisco 220 series models, the SG220 switch is yet another alternative for small companies that want to build their networks. With a total of 26 Gigabit ports, 24 of which are 10/100/1000 Mbps and two SFP ports, the product also follows the series’ specifications, also offering security features such as 802.1x authentication and access control lists.

So far, there are no comments or ratings about this option. Anyone interested can purchase the model on the Amazon website for values ​​from R$ 2,816.

Pros: secure and robust model, with compatibility for Gigabit connection

secure and robust model, with compatibility for Gigabit connection Cons: high value compared to those presented previously

More switches available

With only 10 ports, eight with 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit connection and two SFP ports, the SG350-10MP-K9-NA switch must have the quality that small business servers need, but it is important to consider the small size. of product. Its Gigabit inputs also feature PoE technology, allowing data and energy transfer through a single cable. In addition, the model follows Cisco 350 series standards, with the promise of advanced security management features and simplified installation.

Rated 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received a maximum score in 100% of its 10 reviews. To those interested, it is possible to purchase the SG350-10MP-K9-NA switch for values ​​from R$ 8,049.

Pros: secure model with support for Gigabit connection

secure model with support for Gigabit connection Cons: high value and compact size

Rounding out the list with yet another Cisco 350 series model, the SG350-28P-K9-BR switch also follows the line’s standards, delivering advanced security management features and simplified installation. However, its main highlight is the number of available ports, 26 with a 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit connection and two SFP, which makes it a more interesting alternative for small growing companies that need more robust networks.

Rated an average score of 4.4 out of 5 by Amazon consumers, the model has a top score in 66% of its reviews. To those interested, it is possible to purchase the SG350-28P-K9-BR switch for values ​​from R$ 15,479.

Pros: secure and robust model, with compatibility for Gigabit connection

secure and robust model, with compatibility for Gigabit connection Cons: very high value

