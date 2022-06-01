COVID-19: in 15 days, more than 150 people died from the disease in Minas Gerais

Yesterday (5/30), the state recorded five deaths and 7,460 people tested positive for the disease. (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Minas Gerais recorded 17 deaths and 5,081 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the epidemiological balance sheet of the State Health Department (SES-MG). Yesterday (30/5), the state counted five deaths and 7,460 people tested positive for the disease.

“COVID-19 will increase. What we are observing now, nothing more than expected. There are no new strains, there is no moment of vaccine fragility in the population.”

Currently, 127,671 cases are being followed up, that is, they have not progressed to death, whose clinical condition remains monitored or awaits updating by the municipalities. The age group that most recorded infection by the virus was 30 to 39 years old, accounting for 21.9% of the cases. Then there are people between 40 and 49 years old (18.8%) and people between 20 and 29 years old (18.1%).

The number of deaths, in turn, was predominantly in miners over 60 years old, 71%. Then there are the age groups from 50 to 59 years old (15.5%) and from 40 to 49 years old (7.9%). According to the State, 68% of the victims had comorbidities, such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, kidney disease, lung disease, among others.

Minas Gerais Vaccination Center

According to information from SES-MG, 89.2% of the state’s population has already taken the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. The second dose was applied in 83.01%. In addition, 58.5% of the target audience received the third or first booster dose. In all, the Government of Minas sent more than 46.7 million doses of the immunizing agent to the municipalities of Minas Gerais.

In the case of the pediatric population, even though 69.43% of the children received the first dose of the immunizer, the second dose was applied in only 35.06%. “Immunization is only effective with two doses. Therefore, it is important that parents or guardians take their children to the health center. We are accelerating childhood vaccination, as it is one of the people most affected by respiratory diseases”, explained the Secretary of Health, in a press conference held last Thursday (26/5).

Beccheretti believes that this low adherence to vaccination against the new coronavirus is linked to fake news. “There is spread of false news related to the vaccine, even though more than 1.9 million children have taken it without having major side effects. All parents who took their children to be vaccinated will realize that there were no serious problems. With this, many believe that only one dose is enough, but it is not. Immunization needs to be complete.”

In addition, there is a feeling of strangeness among the population, as they are not used to taking two doses of other vaccines in a short period. “It is common for annual vaccines, such as the flu, to have two doses. Therefore, this new routine may have hindered adherence”, said the doctor.