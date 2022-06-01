Covid-19: in 24 hours, DF registers 2,142 new cases | Federal District

The Federal District registered 2,142 new cases known of Covid-19 this Tuesday (31). According to the DF Health Department (SES-DF), there were no records of deaths that occurred or were reported.

IMMUNIZATION : booster dose begins to be applied to adolescents in DF

IN BRAZIL: see numbers of the pandemic in the country

The baud rate is high. The index remains at 1.50, for the second consecutive day. The number indicates that each 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 150according to the World Health Organization (WHO),

In May 21, the rate was 0.92. Between the 19th and 23rd of May, small reductions were recorded, but then the number grew again (see further below).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,691 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,676 lived in the federal capital and 1,015 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

all in all, 710,694 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 97% of patients are recovered.

Covid-19 transmission rate in May, in DF:

May 2: 0.92

May 3: 0.95

May 4: 0.96

May 5: 0.99

May 6: 1.01

May 9: 1.12

May 10: 1.16

May 11: 1.22

May 12: 1.26

May 13: 1.30

May 16: 1.34

May 17: 1.33

May 18: 1.33

May 19: 1.30

May 20: 1.28

May 23: 1.26

May 24: 1.28

May 25: 1.28

May 26: 1.39

May 27: 1.44

May 30: 1.50

May 31: 1.50

Until 4:25 pm this Tuesday (31), the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public network was in 50%. Of the total of 36 beds, 18 were occupied and 18 were available.

On the private network, until 11:55 am, 53.21% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 59 were used, 52 were vacant and 25 were blocked.

O Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in DF. Until this Tuesday, 84,241 people tested positive and 852 died from the disease. in second place is Ceilândia, with 69,233 infections and 1,764 lives lost.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Tuesday:

