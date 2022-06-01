Covid-19: SP Scientific Committee recommends the use of masks again | Health

Pixabay License The use of masks is again recommended by the Scientific Committee on the Coronavirus of SP

The Scientific Committee on the Coronavirus of the State of São Paulo once again recommended that municipalities guide the use of masks in closed places to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Face protection had been released in spaces on March 17, 679 days after they were imposed at the beginning of the pandemic.

The guidance comes at a time when the rates of the disease are rising again in the state, although they remain at levels considered low.

“It’s a recommendation, it’s not mandatory. Municipalities can decide to make it mandatory if they want. What was done today is a recommendation for use in closed places, especially those with many people, including classrooms, offices, cinema, for example. This is due to the increase in the transmission of the virus, which has been taking place for a few weeks and, in recent weeks, has led to an increase in the daily number of hospitalizations in the state of São Paulo”, said the coordinator of the Committee, Paulo Menezes.

São Paulo was one of the last states to announce the release of the item. The decision came about a week after the mask was released outdoors on March 9. At the time, the easing of protection was supported by the state scientific committee, which took into account a 76.7% reduction in new hospitalizations and 56% of deaths from Covid-19 during the month of April.

However, today the state sees the numbers rise again. According to monitoring by the São Paulo State Health Department, this Tuesday 492 new hospitalizations for the disease were recorded, bringing the moving average to 404. Two weeks ago, this index was 232 – an increase of 74.1%. .