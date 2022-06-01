Crowded hospitals: occupancy of general ICUs reaches 86% in Paraná | Paraná

The occupancy rate of general ICUs in Paraná is 86%. The general beds serve from accident victims to people who have had scheduled surgeries.

This Tuesday (31), the number exceeded the ideal limit of 85% adopted by the Supplementary Health Agency, linked to the Ministry of Health.

In some cities, beds are already lacking. In Guarapuava, in the central region of the state, on Tuesday night there was only one bed available.

The city has 23 general ICU beds in two hospitals. The largest of them, São Vicente de Paulo, serves a region with more than half a million people.

1 of 1 — Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AEN-PR/Disclosure — Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AEN-PR/Disclosure

An increase in typical autumn and winter pneumonia cases has contributed to the increase in demand, in addition to a shortage of intensive care beds in the region.

In Ponta Grossa, in Campos Gerais do Paraná, Joel de Oliveira, 85, with pneumonia and kidney problems, died in an UPA after six days waiting for an ICU vacancy.

In Cascavel, in the western region of Paraná, the University Hospital – one of the main ones in the state – is full: there are neither ICU beds nor wards available.

In the case of the infirmary, the capacity has lasted almost a month. Since then, the direction of the HU admits that the situation has not changed. The emergency room should serve a maximum of 23 patients and has 61.

The hospital’s management said that, to try to alleviate the situation, it has held weekly meetings with the regional health department and the city hall.

Sought, the Health Department of Paraná said that the occupation of beds is very dynamic and that, at the moment, the demand is being met in the units of the hospital network in the state. The folder also stated that, historically, the occupancy of ICU beds has always remained high.