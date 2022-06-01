Curitiba records four more deaths and 1,644 cases of Covid-19

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Tuesday (31/5), 1,644 new cases of covid-19 and four deaths of residents of the city infected by the new coronavirus (two in the last 48 hours).

The victims are two men and two women, aged between 58 and 91 years. So far, 8,295 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

new cases

With the new cases confirmed, 460,038 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 441,177 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

There are 11,466 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus.

SUS beds

This Tuesday, the occupancy rate of the 15 SUS preferred ICU beds for covid-19 is 40%. There are nine free beds left.

The occupancy rate of the 25 beds in SUS preferred wards for covid-19 is 60%. There are ten vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers as of May 31

1,644 new confirmed cases

4 new deaths (two in the last 48 hours)

total numbers

Confirmed – 460,038

Active cases – 11,466

Recovered – 441,177

Deaths – 8,295