Daily average of Covid cases rises from 30 to 100 and lights up warning sign

Aceituno Jr./JC Images Ezequiel Santos comments on the current stage of the pandemic in Bauru

The daily average of coronavirus cases in Bauru jumped from 30 to 100 records at the end of this month. The data are from the Municipal Health Department, which lit the warning signal. Even not considering the alarming increase, the folder advises that the population reinforce basic care, such as the use of masks – especially in closed environments -, alcohol in gel and distancing. In fact, the State Committee to Combat Covid-19 also recommended the return of face protection (read more on page 15).

According to Ezequiel Santos, director of the Department of Collective Health (DSC) of Bauru, the increase in records was felt towards the end of May. The daily average of about 100 cases occurred between the 20th and 25th of the month and, since then, has remained stable at this level. In the week before that mark, it was at approximately 30 confirmations a day.

“We do not consider this number alarming yet, as it is well below the approximately 300 to 400 daily records that we had in January this year, when there was the third wave. And, because of the stability in the average, we estimate that it may start to fall soon. But we recommend that the population adopt preventive care, especially indoors, to reinforce this trend. [de queda]”, advises the director, noting that, although recommended, the use of masks remains optional.

The increase in infections has not resulted, so far, in a worrying increase in hospitalizations, analyzes Santos. This Tuesday (31), at the Covid-19 field hospital, the 20 infirmary beds were at 50% occupancy. Already 70% of the ten ICU vacancies in the place had patients, informs the Secretary of State for Health.

This smaller impact on hospitalizations, even with the increase in cases, according to Santos, is the result of good vaccination coverage, since most new infected people develop mild symptoms of the disease.

“There is, of course, a great demand for care in relation to respiratory syndromes in general, which accumulate at the doors of health units, a situation already characteristic of this time of year. 19″, assures the director of the Department of Public Health.

UNDERNOTIFICATION

On the other hand, several of the people with less severe conditions, probably to avoid spending hours waiting for care in health units, have chosen to carry out self-tests for the coronavirus. In fact, as JC reported, this fact even led to a recent ‘rush’ for the item, which was sold out in pharmacies.

However, Santos explains that the self-test is used for tracking and is not valid as a diagnosis of Covid-19. That is, the results are not accounted for in the epidemiological bulletins of the city hall, which may be generating a large underreporting of cases.

“This worries us, because, depending on the proportion, we can lose the dimension of the disease in the city. So, patients who test positive should seek medical attention to perform a new exam, or for the professional to validate that result and count the case”, complete.