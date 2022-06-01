Death number 181 is registered in Marechal Rondon’s Covid-19 bulletin – DAILY





The Health Department of Marechal Cândido Rondon, epidemiology sector, recorded this Tuesday (31) a total of 59 active cases of Covid-19, of these, 04 patients are hospitalized in infirmary, 01 in ICU and the other 54 are in home isolation.

Today, 05 Rondonians with suspicion of the disease are awaiting test results, 01 of the patients are hospitalized in ICU. Another 92 people are being monitored by the Call Center.

Marechal Rondon has already had 12,607 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 12,367 people have already recovered. There have also been 181 deaths from the disease.

death 181

Female, 82 years old. Start of symptoms on the 10/05. He went to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) on 05/15, when the antigen test was carried out with a positive result for Covid-19. On 05/19 she was transferred to UOPECCAN, where she died on 05/23.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are disclosed and counted considering that the disease is classified as a pandemic, that is, it is an epidemic of infectious disease that spreads among the population located in a large geographic region.



