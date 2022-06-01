DF registers more than 2 thousand cases and transmission rate reaches 1.5

posted on 05/31/2022 00:43 / updated on 05/31/2022 10:32



(credit: Ana Rayssa/Esp. CB/DA Press)

After three months, the Federal District again recorded more than 2,000 positive cases for covid-19 in 24 hours. The Epidemiological Bulletin released by the Secretary of Health, on the afternoon of this Monday (30/5), confirmed that 2,604 people were notified with the virus in the last 24 hours.

Thus, the federal capital reached 708,552 infected since the beginning of the pandemic. In parallel with the number of diagnosed cases, the transmission rate has not given a truce to brasilienses. According to the document of the responsible folder, the rate rose once again and reached 1.50. On Friday (27/5), the index was at 1.44.

The number is worrying according to the World Health Organization (WHO), because when the index is above 1, it confirms that the pandemic is out of control. Right now, the value shows that a group of 100 people can infect another 150.

deaths

The negative cut in the country’s capital is a reality. With information from SES, one death was confirmed this Monday (30/5). The victim was female, aged between 60 and 69, lived in the Federal District and was hospitalized at Santa Luzia Hospital. The bulletin indicates that the girl had a hematological disease.

In relation to moving averages — survey carried out by the Mail — the number of infections is at 1,200, which represents an increase of 363% compared to 14 days ago. The moving average of deaths is at 1.17, which shows a drop of 41% compared to the calculation of 14 days ago.