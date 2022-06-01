Divinópolis registers five cases of covid-19 in its hospitals

The Prefecture of Divinópolis, through the Municipal Secretary of Health (Semusa), informs, this Tuesday (31/5), the data regarding the hospitalizations of patients with symptoms of Covid-19 in the municipality.

Currently, two people are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), among the 41 beds available in the city for patients with Covid-19, which is equivalent to 4.88%. In the infirmary sector, the rate is 4.23%, with three beds occupied among the 71 total beds in the municipality.

In the Intensive Care Units, the only two patients registered are one in the children’s ICU in the area served by the SUS at the São João de Deus Health Complex, and an adult ICU at the Santa Monica Hospital.

Regarding the ward cases, the three beds occupied by covid-19 were registered at the São João de Deus Health Complex, two in the children’s ward served by the SUS, and one in the adult ward of the supplementary area.

Source: Divinópolis City Hall

