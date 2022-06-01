Do you pee in the bath? Understand why you should kick the habit

Peeing in the shower is a common habit for some people, especially those who are concerned about the amount of water used with each flush. However, this practice can be harmful to women’s health.

According to the American urologist Teresa Irwin, the repetition of the action causes the brain to associate the noise of the shower water falling with the need to urinate, even when you don’t feel like it.

The involuntary act ends up being repeated in other situations that involve running water, such as washing hands or dishes, and can lead to urinary incontinence problems, for example.

The relationship the brain makes between peeing and running water can be explained by Pavlov’s famous experiment. In the study done with dogs, the researcher rang a bell every time he put food on the animals, this made the dogs associate the sound of the bell with the reward.

“Every time you hear the sound of water, your bladder will want to pee because it’s used to hearing the sound of water in the shower,” Teresa explained on TikTok.

