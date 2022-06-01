Education, Science, Health and Defense are the areas most affected by the budget blockage, points out IFI | Policy

The ministries of Education, Science and Technology, Health and Defense are the most affected by the blockade of R$ 8.2 billion established by the government in the 2022 budget, according to a survey carried out at the request of TV Globo by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI). ), a body linked to the Senate that monitors public accounts.

The freezing of funds in the four portfolios together reaches R$ 6.4 billion, which corresponds to 78% of the total block provided for in the decree published on Monday (30).

In addition to the budgets of the ministries, R$ 888.3 million were blocked in the rapporteur’s amendments, known as “secret budget”. This amount corresponds to 10.8% of the total frozen by the decree.

See the details of the ministries affected by the budget constraint, according to the Independent Fiscal Institution:

Education: BRL 2 billion

BRL 2 billion Science, Technology and Innovation: BRL 1.8 billion

BRL 1.8 billion Health: BRL 1.6 billion

BRL 1.6 billion Defense: BRL 1 billion

BRL 1 billion Infrastructure: BRL 455 million

BRL 455 million Agriculture: BRL 277 million

BRL 277 million Citizenship: BRL 257 million

BRL 257 million Foreign Relations: BRL 187 million

BRL 187 million Communications: BRL 142 million

BRL 142 million Justice and Public Security: BRL 141 million

BRL 141 million Mines and Energy: BRL 58 million

BRL 58 million Tourism: BRL 55 million

BRL 55 million Women, Family and Human Rights: BRL 23 million

BRL 35 million was also frozen in the budget of the Presidency of the Republic and another BRL 29 million in that of the Central Bank.

Two ministries, instead of blocking, had an increase in funds. O Ministry of Regional Development received, through the decree, another R$ 657 million to complement the body’s budget in 2022. Ministry of Labour also had an increase in resources of R$ 331 thousand.

The decree that determined the block was published in the “Official Union Gazette”, but the Ministry of Economy did not disclose this Tuesday a detail of the block by folder.

The freeze, released through the 2022 Budget Income and Expenditure Report, is intended to comply with the spending cap rule — whereby most expenses cannot rise above the previous year’s inflation.

Economy asked for greater blockade

The blockade of R$ 8.2 billion still does not guarantee a possible readjustment of 5% for all federal servants. The readjustment being studied by the government would raise the freezing of funds to a value between R$ 13 billion and R$ 14 billion.

As the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) only allows the government to give salary readjustments until the end of June, the economic team decided to go ahead and ask the ministries to block an amount greater than that made official in the decree.

This is what happened, for example, in the Ministry of Education. In a letter sent to universities, the MEC reported that R$ 3.23 billion was blocked, a reduction that mainly affects the budget of universities and federal institutes.

According to TV Globo, if the government backs down on the 5% readjustment to civil servants, ministries will be able to release part of the money – in proportion to the difference between the blockade effected by the decree and the greater amount requested by the economic team.

The forecast of a 5% readjustment for the federal civil service has been considered “insufficient” by representatives of civil servants’ categories.

Several categories have held demonstrations in recent weeks and some of them, such as Central Bank and National Treasury employees, are on strike. INSS servers ended their strike last week.

Rudinei Marques, president of the National Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate), which leads the mobilizations for salary readjustments, stated that, since 2017, the accumulated losses of January 2017 reach 34% by the IPCA, the official inflation.

“So, granting 5% will not even replace 15% of the loss of purchasing power of federal employees. Of course, it is better than nothing, but it is completely insufficient”, he said.

The president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), Fábio Faiad, said that the institution’s employees expect a little more in terms of salary readjustments, but added that there is also a non-salary agenda that needs to be discussed.

“[O reajuste de] 5%, for us, is the beginning of negotiations, but the government needs to go a little further. The opening of the negotiating table to unlock on other issues is missing, but the government is being arrogant and intransigent in this. It’s just getting in the way of everyone’s life,” he said.

According to the president of the National Union of Auditors and Federal Technicians of Finance and Control (Unacon Sindical), Bráulio Cerqueira, who represents the servants of the National Treasury and the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), both categories on strike for an indefinite period. , the 5% readjustment, not yet confirmed by the government, is insufficient.