eFootball plans cross-play for the end of the year; see news | foot

Through a thread on Twitter, Konami revealed some news for eFootball, its soccer game. The main news is the arrival of cross-play between PC and consoles, expected to arrive in the last quarter of 2022. In addition, new free and paid content is also being planned by the developer.

Master League, a nostalgic game mode for the Brazilian public, will only come to eFootball in 2023, as one of the paid content. Also in 2022, also as paid content, the game will receive new teams and expand the number of teams that can be used in a league.

In the free part, eFootball promises the creation of a Lobby Match where players will be able to create online rooms to put their Dream Team squads against each other; This feature is expected to arrive by the end of September. Finally, some editing functions will be available in the last quarter of 2022.

Kimmich protecting the ball at eFootball 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Konami