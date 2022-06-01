Federal District has high risk of contamination by Covid, says Saúde

Amid the increase in cases and the transmission rate of Covid-19 in the Federal District, the Center for Strategic Information and Health Surveillance Response (CIEVS) of the DF Health Department (SES/DF) carried out a survey pointing out that the central region of the federal capital has a high risk of infection by the disease.

The southwest region and the DF, in general, are also classified as high risk. The study counts data from the pandemic until this Monday (30/5).

The other regions are considered “moderate”. According to the document, in 21 days, the number of infected people increased by 121% in the DF.

Despite this, the survey indicates the absence of risks for the lack of beds or for the high number of deaths from the disease in the Federal District.

Situation

The DF recorded, during the weekend, 2,604 new cases of Covid-19. In the same period, there was one death from the disease reported. The patient was a woman between 60 and 69 years old.

The data are from this Monday (30/5) released in the epidemiological bulletin of the Department of Health of the DF (SES/DF). Since the beginning of the health crisis, the DF has reported 708,552 cases and 11,691 deaths from the new coronavirus.

The transmission rate reached 1.50 in the federal capital. The value indicates that a group of 100 people can infect another 150. On a high since the beginning of May, the rate has fallen, but has risen again in recent weeks.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), when the number is above 1 it means that the pandemic is advancing.

